Dine While Overlooking The Thames River At On The Waterfront In Connecticut
For a small state, Connecticut has quite the shoreline. We have an impressive number of miles of beaches in our state, thanks to our rivers and the Atlantic Ocean. All that prime waterfront property means there are plenty of restaurants in Connecticut with incredible views. One eatery in New London gets to the point with their name: On the Waterfront. This aptly-named spot has some of the best views in Connecticut. The food is just as good as the views, and the Thames River certainly looks magnificent from this vantage point!
