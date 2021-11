Alibaba has reported record sales during its annual event on Singles Day, an unofficial holiday in China in which the e-commerce giant holds a 11-day-long, shopping event said to be the world’s largest.The company said its total gross merchandise volume reached 540.3bn yuan (£63bn) in the first 11 days of November, when the event was held. This marked a roughly 14 per cent increase from last year.Alibaba said nearly 400 brands, including Apple and L’Oreal, raked in more than 94m yuan (£11m) in sales each by mid-day on Thursday.The figures come after subdued sales projections were forecast for this year...

