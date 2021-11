A Montana National Guard soldier on Monday became the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Army Sniper Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. The soldier, who was not identified by the Army, enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard in December 2020 and went on to the 22-week Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Benning. She was recommended for the sniper course due to her "superior performance" during training, according to the Montana National Guard.

