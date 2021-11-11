CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Barton scores 30, Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic

By DENNIS GEORGATOS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geEE0_0ctGaPov00
1 of 10

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98 Wednesday night.

Zeke Nnaji added 19 points and Jeff Green and Bones Hyland had 12 apiece for the Nuggets, who have won four straight and six of seven.

Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, served a one-game suspension for his retaliatory late-game shove Monday of Markieff Morris following the Miami player’s hard foul to Jokic’s midsection. Both players were ejected and Morris, who was knocked to the floor, drew a $50,000 fine for his role in the fracas.

Barton said he went into the game with the mindset “to be ultra aggressive.”

“I knew I had to be the guy tonight with the big fella down and just try to do anything to get a win,” Barton said. “I still felt like we had enough to win, and we proved that tonight.”

Nnaji paired with JaMychal Green to replace Jokic, seeing his most significant action of the season. Nnaji also displayed some deft perimeter shooting, making two of three 3-point shots.

“I was wide open,” he said. “Didn’t think about it, just shot it. Whenever I’m open, I’m not going to hesitate. I have confidence in my shot. I feel like I work on it a lot, so I’m never going to hesitate to pull the trigger.”

The Nuggets took a 69-65 lead into the fourth quarter and the game remained close through the final period. In one sequence, Barton and Brogdon each hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Denver led 85-84 with 6:02 remaining. Just over a minute later, Barton connected on his third 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets moved in front 90-86.

Barton had 11 points in the final period, including a key running bank shot with 27.2 seconds left that bumped Denver’s advantage to four.

“Will Barton had a really good night and made a big-time shot,” said T.J. McConnell, who finished with 16 points for the Pacers. “It was a two-point game to go up four. We weren’t able to make enough plays defensively to get over the hump.”

Indiana remained within striking distance until the end. Green broke free for a dunk with 12.6 seconds left but Brogdon put in a running layup and the Pacers immediately fouled Hyland, who made one of two free throws with six seconds left. Jeremy Lamb’s long 3-point attempt at the buzzer hit the backboard and bounced away.

“We should have been more dominant from the jump ball,” Sabonis said. “We had a couple of days off and playing at altitude got us a bit, but that’s no excuse. We missed on a great opportunity tonight.”

NO FOUL

With 42.9 seconds left and the Nuggets in front 96-94, Green was called for a foul when he swept in from behind to block Sabonis’ driving layup. But Sabonis never got to the line. Nuggets coach Michael Malone challenged the call and it was overturned on replay review after it was determined Green made a clean block.

“It was a big call, but we had one overturned in our favor, too,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “A game that’s played around 100 points in today’s game, things are going to be very magnified on a possession-by-possession basis. That’s pretty much the story of this game.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: G/F Caris LeVert was held out because of lower back soreness. “He went through shootaround and just felt that he wasn’t quite right to play tonight,” Carlisle said. “There wasn’t an incident that caused a re-injury. He just had some stiffness. It’s unfortunate for us but the health of our players is the No. 1 thing.” LeVert missed the first four games of the season because of a stress fracture in his back. … Brogdon was back in the lineup after missing the previous two games due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.

Nuggets: G/F Michael Porter Jr. missed a second consecutive game because of pain in his lower back. The Nuggets have yet to indicate a timetable for his return.

Pacers: Wrap up a four-game trip by completing a back-to-back set Thursday night at Utah.

Nuggets: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Pacers top Knicks 111-98

The Indiana Pacers led the entire way, topping the New York Knicks to pick up their second straight win. Indiana jumped ahead 11-0, eight of those points coming from Myles Turner. The Pacers had a response all night, especially in the fourth when New York had cut the lead to four with 6:48 remaining. Turner entered, scored five, and it time to turn out the lights.
NBA
Daily Camera

Nuggets defeat Pacers with Nikola Jokic serving one-game suspension

The Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic serving a one-game suspension, earned their first three-game winning streak of the season Wednesday night with a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Denver improves to 7-4 ahead of Friday’s home test against the Atlanta Hawks. Will Barton carried the Nuggets in...
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Do the Jokic-less Denver Nuggets pose any threat?

After nabbing a close win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are slated for another inter-conference road matchup, now against the Denver Nuggets, which are currently sitting at a deadlock for fifth in the West. 4-7 6-4 Wednesday, Nov 10. 9 PM ET. Bally Sports Indiana. What...
NBA
Gazette

Will Barton III's big game, late bucket leads short-handed Denver Nuggets over Indiana Pacers

DENVER – Will Barton III put on a show worthy of the spotlight in the shorthanded Denver Nuggets’ 101-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Ball Arena. With the Nuggets playing without star center Nikola Jokic, who served a one-game suspension, or the injured Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee), Barton put up 30 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and came up with two steals.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
chatsports.com

Halftime Rewind: Pacers at Nuggets

The Pacers are in Denver tonight to take on the Nuggets as they look for their second consecutive road win. The Blue & Gold are facing a Denver squad that is missing three key players, including 2020-21 MVP Nikola Jokic after he received a one-game suspension for an altercation in his previous contest.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Will Barton
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Rick Carlisle
FOX Sports

Jokic and the Nuggets face the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Portland. He's ninth in the NBA scoring 25.1 points per game. The Nuggets are 5-3 in conference play. Denver is 3-1 in...
NBA
ESPN

Small lineup helps Mavs rally in 4th to beat Nuggets 111-101

DALLAS -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 19 in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Mavericks rallied behind a small-ball lineup to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-101 on Monday night. Dallas opened the fourth period on a 17-6 run...
NBA
Columbia Missourian

Tatum scores 23, Celtics beat Cavaliers 98-92 to split set

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as the Celtics beat the Cavaliers 98-92 on Monday in Cleveland. Al Horford had 17 points and nine rebounds and Schroder and Marcus Smart each scored 14 as Boston (7-7) won for the third time in four games. Tatum also had eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Indiana Pacers#Bones Hyland
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden On Warriors' Win Over Nets: "They’ve Pretty Much Had Their System For Years. They Just Basically Got Some Guys Implemented Into Their System. They Looked Great Tonight."

The Brooklyn Nets faced a big challenge on Tuesday night, trying to beat the best team in the NBA right now. The Golden State Warriors landed in Brooklyn set to make a statement and left the Barclays Center with a 117-99 win. Stephen Curry went off once again, scoring 37...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

653K+
Followers
348K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy