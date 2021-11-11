CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Asian News 11:59 a.m. GMT

 6 days ago

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of the ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in China’s rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures. Central Committee members declared Xi’s ideology the “essence of Chinese culture” as they wrapped up a leadership meeting. In unusually effusive language even for a Chinese leader, a party statement said it was “of decisive significance” for “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Xi, who has amassed more personal authority than any leader since at least Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s, has widely been expected to pursue a third five-year term as party general secretary.

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal. And in a separate illustration of strains within APEC, one Southeast Asian delegate told The Associated Press that the group had so far failed to reach agreement on a U.S. bid to host the 2023 summit due to unmet demands from Russia.

China, US pledge to increase cooperation at UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes. In back-to-back news conferences at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work together to accelerate the emissions reductions required to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. “It’s beneficial not only to our two countries but the world as a whole that two major powers in the world, China and the U.S., shoulder special international responsibilities and obligations,” Xie told reporters.

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Indian minister at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — India’s environment and climate minister says rich countries have “an obligation, responsibility, duty and a vow” to provide climate finance to developing nations and should deliver on an unfulfilled promise to raise $100 billion a year. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Bhupender Yadav said addressing the shortcomings on finance was paramount to making the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, a success. “I believe the biggest responsibility ... lies with the developed countries,” Yadav said. “Because if there is any gap that remains it is in the action for climate finance.” Yadav heads the Indian delegation at the two-week talks scheduled to end Friday.

China’s Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza loses luster

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Singles’ Day, the world’s largest online shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11 every year, is losing its shine, with less marketing hype and a crackdown on the technology industry. Singles’ Day has been viewed as the largest online marketing event of the year. It is heavily advertised for weeks ahead of time with brands and merchants offering deep discounts to attract consumers looking for bargains. But shoppers say deep discounts of what is also called “Double Eleven” are now a thing of the past and experts are predicting lower sales as the economy slows. This year, Alibaba, the e-commerce platform that pioneered the online shopping festival more than a decade ago, decided not to showcase a running tally of its real-time gross merchandise volume (GMV) — defined as the amount of transactions racked up across its platform — on its site for Nov.

US Indo-Pacific Command chief in Japan, reaffirms commitment

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Thursday met with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific despite rising tensions amid China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino was in Tokyo following a three-day joint session with Chief of Staff Koji Yamazaki that included a trip to Japan’s southern islands, where they observed Japan Self-Defense Force exercises in the same region where Chinese warships have been repeatedly spotted. Aquilino told Kishida he is committed to working with Japan “to deliver a free and open Indo-Pacific and peace and stability and prosperity for the region.” He said the U.S.-Japan alliance is strong thanks to Japan and other allies and partners in the region.

Pakistan hosts US, Russia, China for talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Thursday hosted talks with special envoys from the United States, Russia and China on the path forward for Afghanistan, where a deepening humanitarian crisis has forced many Afghans to migrate to neighboring countries since the Taliban takeover in August. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was also present in Islamabad but he did not attend the meeting, dubbed the “troika plus.” Muttaqi will meet with his Pakistani counterpart later Thursday. According to Afghanistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Afghan foreign minister will also follow up with the special envoys on Afghanistan. The participants of the troika plus meeting are expected to issue an appeal for the world community to urgently provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior U.S. and South Korean diplomats discussed how to restart stalled talks with North Korea on Thursday, days after the North conducted artillery firing drills in its latest weapons tests. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was in Seoul for talks on security issues including North Korea, economic cooperation and other matters. Kritenbrink and his South Korean counterpart Yeo Seung-bae agreed on the importance of pursuing stability on the Korean Peninsula. The two discussed ways to resume the talks with North Korea as quickly as possible, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Japan’s outspoken nun and author Jakucho Setouchi dies at 99

TOKYO (AP) — Jakucho Setouchi, a Buddhist nun and one of Japan’s best-known authors known for novels depicting passionate women and her translation of “The Tale of Genji,” a 1,000-year-old classic, into modern language, has died. She was 99. Setouchi was already an established novelist before she shaved her head and became a nun at age 51. She was mostly based at a small temple in Kyoto, where she wrote hundreds of books from biographical novels to romance, often depicting women defying traditional roles. Even in her late 90s, she was active in writing and giving talks, but her health declined recently and she had been treated at a hospital in Kyoto, where she died on Tuesday of heart failure, according to her temple, Jakuan.

S. Korea police want to probe US diplomat over car accident

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police said Thursday they’re pushing to investigate a U.S. diplomat to find if he intentionally fled following a traffic accident in Seoul. The diplomat’s car rear-ended a taxi in Seoul on Wednesday but kept moving without stopping, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station said, citing an analysis of footage recorded by the taxi’s camera. The taxi chased the diplomat’s car until it stopped close to the gate of a nearby U.S. military base in Seoul. Police officers dispatched to the site tried to identify the diplomat, but he refused to comply with any inquiry, police officers said, requesting anonymity because of department rules.

AFP

'Ode to the New Era': Chinese Communist Party's historical resolution explained

China's rulers have published more details of its "historical resolution" which braids President Xi Jinping more tightly into the story of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to seek an unprecedented third term next year. - Taiwan - The full resolution was published hours after Xi concluded a virtual summit with US President Joe Biden, where Taiwan was the hot-button issue.
CHINA
Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China condemns 'money worship', corruption of reform era in key document

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party slammed the "money worship", "extreme individualism" and corruption that emerged in the four decades since the country opened up, calling for stronger party leadership and moral discipline in a key resolution released on Tuesday. The document strengthens President Xi Jinping's dominance...
CHINA
The Independent

Biden warns Xi against ‘unilateral effort’ to change Taiwan in virtual US-China summit

United States president Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping locked horns over Taiwan during their first virtual summit which concluded after three hours.Mr Biden told his counterpart that the US is strongly opposed to "unilateral efforts to change the status quo” or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He added that their responsibility as leaders is to ensure that competition between their respective nations “does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended”.He said the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should be one of “simple, straightforward competition”, and suggested that he and Mr Xi needed to...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Key takeaways from the Xi-Biden summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi. - Competition not conflict - The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Xi Jinping’s Terrifying New China

China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Fatigue and frustration as China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus. The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case. The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse. A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
