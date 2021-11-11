CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan + Shay's Jaw-Dropping Stage At The 2021 CMA Awards Is A Signature Move

By Kelly Fisher
 6 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Dan + Shay delivered a rendition of one of their biggest songs from their signature stage — a ‘+’ in the middle of the crowd — at the 2021 CMA Awards at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10). The country duo ascended into the air on a platform in the middle of the ‘+’ symbol as they performed “ I Should Probably Go To Bed ,” one of the first singles fans got to hear from their latest album, Good Things . The duo’s Dan Smyers explained why he and Shay Mooney used a ‘+’ in their logo as they kicked of their arena tour earlier this year:

“ever since we started this band, we’ve been made fun of for having a ‘+’ in our logo (among other things 🤠). the vision from day one was that, if someday we ever got to headline arenas, we’d have a ‘+’ stage in the middle of the floor and make it do all kinds of crazy stuff. this also kept us from using an ‘&’, because that would surely be a pain in the (a**) to build lol. at the time, it was such a long shot, but y’all have stuck by our sides through every bit of this journey, and here we are. the (arena) tour, sold out in philadelphia, pa…thanks for making this dream come true.”

Dan + Shay released a few of their newest songs before dropping the full Good Things album in August, including the album’s title track , “ Lying ,” “ Glad You Exist ” and others. On multiple occasions (including at their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party ), Dan + Shay hailed Good Things “our best album yet.” At the album release party, Mooney explained the feeling of returning to live performances: “...man, it feels to me just like it’s new and fresh again. I feel like we were on the road for so long that — we didn’t get jaded by any means, but — when you’re so busy like that it’s hard to take a moment and really appreciate what we’re doing, and I feel like that is one thing that the pandemic and all the time that we had off kind of gave back to us, was an appreciation (because) what we get to do is not normal, and a moment to just breathe and be like, ‘I can’t believe that we get to do this.’”

