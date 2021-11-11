Ashley McBryde Steps In To Translate For Shocked Carly Pearce After CMA Win

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce was so excited to win Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards that she needed a hand from a fellow artist.

Pearce could hardly contain herself when she won the award on Wednesday night (November 10). She was nominated along with Gabby Barrett , Miranda Lambert , Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris . “I really didn’t think this was gonna happen,” Pearce tearfully admitted when she made her way to the stage.

That’s when McBryde stepped in.

McBryde took matters into her own hands when Pearce took a moment to collect her thoughts. McBryde translated: “What she meant to say was — there’s a lot of love, respect and admiration in this category…” and Pearce was honored to earn the award. She's had “a crazy year, and I just want you guys to know this means everything to me,” an emotional Pearce told the audience as she accepted her award. “Country music saved me at a time I needed it, and I just want you guys to know that this is all I’ve ever wanted in the entire world... Thank you so much.”

Earlier in the night, Pearce and McBryde delivered a rendition of their powerful heartbreak duet , “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” telling the story of two women who learn that they’re in relationships with the same man. It’s one of many emotional and powerful tracks on Pearce’s latest album, 29: Written in Stone , which released in September. The album followed Pearce’s August 3 induction into the Grande Ole Opry , marking a milestone and lifelong dream for the “Next Girl” singer. When she learned of her induction from country icon Dolly Parton , Pearce gushed: “This is super special to me. All I ever wanted to do was sing country music.”

Fittingly, Pearce said earlier this year that her wise word of advice to her younger self would be: “Just hold on and realize that everything is going to work out in the time that it's supposed to.”