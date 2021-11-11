Korn Is Ready To "Start The Healing" In New Song & Announces New Album

Korn has returned with brand new music with not only a brand new song, "Start The Healing," and its accompanying cinematic music video, but the band announced their new album, Requiem , as well.

The "Start The Healing" music video, directed by Tim Saccenti, is a live action and animated mini movie "about death and re-birth amidst an array of preternatural creatures, humanoids and Korn's electrifying live performance symbolizing the dawn of a new era for the band," according to a press release.

In a statement, Saccenti explained of the visual, "Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion. I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are. Collaborating with 3-D artist Anthony Ciannamea we tapped into Korn's mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare."

"Start The Healing" is the first taste of Korn's forthcoming new album Requiem , which was created during the COVID-19 pandemic while the band could not tour or play live shows for the first time in the band's career. Because of the time afforded to them, and without the pressure, the band embraced a new creative process and took the time to experiment together and more. See the full trackless for Requiem below.

Requiem Tracklist:

1. "Forgotten"

2. "Let the Dark Do the Rest"

3. "Start The Healing"

4. "Lost in the Grandeur"

5. "Disconnect"

6. "Hopeless and Beaten"

7. "Penance to Sorrow"

8. "My Confession"

9. "Worst Is On Its Way"