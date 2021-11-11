CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korn Is Ready To "Start The Healing" In New Song & Announces New Album

By Taylor Fields
 6 days ago

Korn has returned with brand new music with not only a brand new song, "Start The Healing," and its accompanying cinematic music video, but the band announced their new album, Requiem , as well.

The "Start The Healing" music video, directed by Tim Saccenti, is a live action and animated mini movie "about death and re-birth amidst an array of preternatural creatures, humanoids and Korn's electrifying live performance symbolizing the dawn of a new era for the band," according to a press release.

In a statement, Saccenti explained of the visual, "Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion. I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are. Collaborating with 3-D artist Anthony Ciannamea we tapped into Korn's mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ciD5_0ctGZG5900

"Start The Healing" is the first taste of Korn's forthcoming new album Requiem , which was created during the COVID-19 pandemic while the band could not tour or play live shows for the first time in the band's career. Because of the time afforded to them, and without the pressure, the band embraced a new creative process and took the time to experiment together and more. See the full trackless for Requiem below.

Requiem Tracklist:

1. "Forgotten"

2. "Let the Dark Do the Rest"

3. "Start The Healing"

4. "Lost in the Grandeur"

5. "Disconnect"

6. "Hopeless and Beaten"

7. "Penance to Sorrow"

8. "My Confession"

9. "Worst Is On Its Way"

brooklynvegan.com

Dan Campbell (The Wonder Years) announces debut solo album, shares new song

Earlier this year, The Wonder Years (and Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties) singer Dan Campbell released the solo single "When I Face Into the Wind," followed last month by "Flight No. 5," and now he has finally announced his debut solo album, Other People's Lives, due November 19 via Loneliest Place On Earth (pre-order). He's also released the third single, "In Love In Various Rooms," and like the first two, it finds him leaning into his indie folk influences like The Mountain Goats and Neutral Milk Hotel, but in a way that's still unmistakably Dan's work. Listen to all three singles and check out the tracklist below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Empath Announce New Album Visitor, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Philadelphia’s Empath have announced that their new album Visitor is out February 11 via Fat Possum. The news of their Active Listening: Night on Earth follow-up arrives with a new single called “Diamond Eyelids,” which comes with a new music video directed by Halle Ballard. Find it below. “This song...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Rosalía Announces New Album Motomami

Rosalía has announced that her new album is titled Motomami. She shared the news in a teaser video and noted that it’s coming in 2022. Watch it below. The news comes after several collaborations from Rosalía in recent months, including tracks with Tokischa, Billie Eilish, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Bad Bunny. Since releasing El Mal Querer in late 2018, the Barcelona singer has released a number of singles of her own, too, including “Aute Cuture,” “Fucking Money Man,” and “Con Altura.” El Mal Querer won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album in 2020.
MUSIC
#Music Video#Brand New Music#A New Era
mxdwn.com

Korn Tease Possible New Song Via Instagram Filter

Korn have teased a possible new song via their Instagram. According to Theprp, a brief snippet of what appears to be a new song has shown up in a new Instagram filter released by the band. A QR code for the Instagram filter can be found on their official website here, https://kornofficial.com/.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Dashboard Confessional announces new album ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell,’ shares song

Chris Carrabba has announced the eight Dashboard Confessional album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, due February 25 via Hidden Note Records/AWAL (pre-order). The album reunites Chris with producer James Paul Wisner, who helmed his first two albums, and lead single "Here's To Moving On," is a stripped-back acoustic song that hearkens back to Dashboard's early days more than most of 2018's bombastic post-hiatus album Crooked Shadows did.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NORTHLANE Announces New Album 'Obsidian', Shares Video For New Song 'Echo Chamber'

Australia's heavy trailblazers NORTHLANE have revealed their daring new single, "Echo Chamber", lifted from their forthcoming sixth album, "Obsidian", set for release on April 1, 2022 via Believe. A bold expansion of the ever-evolving NORTHLANE sound, "Echo Chamber" is a fully immersive futuristic Matrix rave built around a compulsive beat...
MUSIC
NME

Beach House announce new album ‘Once Twice Melody’, share four songs

Beach House have announced the release of a new album called ‘Once Twice Melody’ as well as a spring UK and European tour – hear the album’s first four songs below. The Baltimore duo – comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – last released a full-length record in 2018 with ‘7‘. Their forthcoming eighth studio album will arrive on February 18 via Bella Union. It comes after Scally confirmed in September that a new record was on the way.
MUSIC
beintheloopchicago.com

Teen Nell & Legendary The Flaming Lips Announce New Album of Nick Cave Covers, “The Ship Song” And New Video Out Now

Today, Nell & The Flaming Lips announce the release of Where the Viaduct Looms, out November 26th via Bella Union / [PIAS]. The LP is comprised of nine Nick Cave cover versions with vocals and instrumentation by 14-year-old Nell Smith and instrumentation and production by The Flaming Lips. The album was mastered by Dave Fridmann at Tarbox Road Studios. To mark the announcement, Nell and the Lips yesterday shared a video of their cover of “The Ship Song,” which Consequence of Sound premiered.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Let’s Eat Grandma Announce New Album Two Ribbons, Share Song: Listen

Let’s Eat Grandma, the UK duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have announced a new album. It’s called Two Ribbons and it’s due out April 8 via Transgressive. To celebrate, they’re sharing the title track, which arrives with an accompanying music video directed by El Hardwick. Check it out below.
RETAIL
Vulture

‘Start the Healing’ With the First Track Off Korn’s 14th Studio Album

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Korn, vis-à-vis their place in our collective consciousness. On the plus side, it turns out Aaliyah was a Korn freak. Conversely, the entire genre of nü metal was blamed for the violence of Woodstock ’99 in the HBO doc Peace, Love, and Rage. But Jonathan Davis & Co. remain unfazed. The group started working on their 14th album, Requiem, at the start of the COVID lockdown. The tease for a new track began days ago, per Loudwire, with a cryptic billboard. Billboard teases have become standard operating procedure in the music industry, with folks like Tyler, the Creator and Drake availing themselves of one of the oldest forms of advertising. At midnight Thursday, November 11, Korn dropped “Start the Healing.” The song is Korn at its Korniest. Requiem comes out February 4, 2022.
MUSIC
Complex

Berner Recruits Future for New Song “Draped Up,” Announces ‘Gotti’ Album Release Date

West Coast rapper Berner has just delivered his new track “Draped Up” featuring Future. He also announced the release date of his upcoming album Gotti, which includes an impressive lineup of artists including Benny the Butcher, Rick Ross, Nas, Jadakiss, Kevin Cossom, Rod Wave, Conway the Machine, Styles P, Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, Cozmo, Ryn Nicole, Millyz, Janelle Marie, and Madeline Lauer.
MUSIC
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

