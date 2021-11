In 2003, three days after the United States invaded Iraq, a convoy was attacked after taking a wrong turn. U.S. Special Forces rescued Jessica Lynch and made her a national hero, but the true hero of the day – Lori Ann Piestewa – has been completely forgotten. Piestewa embodied selfless service to the fullest. On this Veterans Day, we should celebrate the life of the first Native American woman killed in combat and the only American servicewoman killed in the Iraqi War.

