Southampton vs Aston Villa will be an intriguing clash as both teams will fancy their chances of winning at St Mary’s on Friday (start time 4pm ET on Peacock Premium). Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are unbeaten in three games and have picked up seven points from their last nine as they sit one point and one place above Aston Villa heading into this game. The likes of Che Adams and Armando Broja have been stepping up with big goals, but putting away chances has been a problem for Saints this season as they’ve drawn five of their 10 games and scored just nine times. The main reason Southampton have moved up the table in recent weeks is due to their defensive improvement. They have conceded just 12 goals in their opening 10 games of the season, with four shutouts.

