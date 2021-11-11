CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City hero Dunne: Dias a potential 10-year captain

By Paul Vegas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City hero Richard Dunne says Ruben Dias is a potential 10-year captain. A vocal, commanding presence, the 24-year-old has skippered the side in the absence of Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan this season...

