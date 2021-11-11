CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles free update #2 to add playable demons Susamaru, Yahaba

Gematsu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second free post-launch update for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will launch in late November to early December and add...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Introduces Lady Inosuke

Inosuke has become a fan-favorite amongst the community who follow the story of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer, with the idiosyncratic swordsman sporting a giant boar mask while willing to fight anyone or anything that gets in his path. With the second season giving Inosuke quite the hurdle to overcome, being presented with his number one wish thanks to a dream state placed upon him by the lower-tier demon Enmu, Inosuke will have some even tougher challenges during the Entertainment District Arc and one fan has put a big twist on the hard-headed hero that tails Tanjiro and friends.
COMICS
IGN

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

Shinobu Kocho is one of the playable characters in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. She's the Insect Hashira, one of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Follow IGN’s guide to know more about this character, including her special moves, tips, and more!. Shinobu General Info. Full name: Shinobu...
COMICS
Nintendo Insider

Demon Turf Review

The modern indie scene has gone above and beyond all expectations when it comes to tackling some of the most cherished genres throughout video game history. We’ve definitely had an abundance of excellent indie 2D platformers, but strangely enough, with the exception of say Yooka-Laylee and A Hat In Time, we don’t get to see that many open-world 3D platforming games developed by smaller studios.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Rui and Akaza Join The Battle in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles’ Versus Roster

Releasing the first free post-launch content update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles earlier today, SEGA and developer CyberConnect 2 has confirmed that two new players are now available to play as via the fighting game’s Versus Mode. These two members are members of the powerful Twelve Kizuki: Rui (Lower Five), the demon of Mt. Natagumo, and Akaza (Upper Three), a fighter who appeared during the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train that only wishes to reach the peak of his strength.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demons#Xbox One#The Hinokami Chronicles#Weekly Jump#Xbox Series#Ryokutya2089
Siliconera

Demon Slayer Game’s Story is Quite an Abridged Take on the Anime

When a game adaptation of an anime series appears, there’ll always be a question of how well it tells the tale. Also, odds are it won’t perfectly recreate the experience, due to inherent differences between the two mediums and other constraints. With Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, we have CyberConnect2 game going through the anime series’ first season and Mugen Train movie’s story. While sacrifices ended up clearly being made, it works in a way. It should never be a first source for the story, but people already familiar with the anime, manga, and movie will see it hit many major points.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Kicks Off Tanjiro vs. Enmu

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba kicked off the fight between Tanjiro Kamado and the deadly demon Enmu with the newest episode of the anime! After taking a short broadcast break, Season 2 of the series has finally returned to its retelling of the Mugen Train arc previously seen in the Mugen Train feature film. When we had last seen Tanjiro, he had made the perilous decision to take his own life in an attempt to escape from his dream. Thankfully, this was confirmed to be the right move with the newest episode of the season.
COMICS
nintendoeverything.com

Demon Turf Switch gameplay

Demon Turf is about to make its debut on Switch, and we now have some early gameplay. A video published today contains over 20 minutes of footage. In case you missed our previous coverage, here’s an overview of Demon Turf:. Have a look at the Demon Turf Switch gameplay in...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

LiSA's New Demon Slayer Theme CD and DVD Key Visual Revealed

The Demon Slayer Season 2 themes by LiSA will be released on a special CD and DVD next week!. There is little doubt that people are loving the new themes for the Mugen Train arc in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2. Luckily, you don't have to wait every Sunday to hear the new songs by LiSA. The Japanese artist will be releasing both tracks in her 20th single album. In addition to that, there is a limited edition CD and DVD featuring a special key visual from the anime.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 5 Official Title, Release Date, Key Visual Revealed

The official title and key visual for Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 5 has just been revealed!. The fourth episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 has just been released but the anime has no plans of slowing down. The official title and key visual for Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 5 have already been unveiled. In addition to that, the next episode's official release date has been announced.
COMICS
gamingideology.com

Atlus fills the 200 demons

Atlus now has four more demons out Shin Megami Tensei V presents. In particular, they are Michael, Maria, Mara and Alice. The game has over 200 demons – which Atlus has now impressively proven. Let’s see how many more entries the video series gets. So far, the following demons have been shown:
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4: Will Tanjiro's Desperate Act Help Him Wake Up?

Did Tanjiro make the right move by following his father's advice in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4?. It has been a long wait but we're finally getting another episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 today. So what can we expect in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4? Fans are concerned about Tanjiro Kamado after he followed his father's advice and drew his blade in the previous episode. Will the desperate act work and succeed in waking him up from Enmu's spell?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Reveals Tanjiro's Darkest Scene Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed Tanjiro Kamado's darkest and most intense scene in the anime yet with the newest episode! After a slight delay, the second season of the series is now back in full swing as the anime continues to retell the events of the Mugen Train arc first seen in the Mugen Train feature film. This has led to several major cliffhangers in the first few episodes already, and Tanjiro is getting more intense than ever as he figured out that he was trapped within a dream and did the unthinkable to get himself out.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy