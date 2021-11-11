Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles free update #2 to add playable demons Susamaru, Yahaba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed Tanjiro Kamado's darkest and most intense scene in the anime yet with the newest episode! After a slight delay, the second season of the series is now back in full swing as the anime continues to retell the events of the Mugen Train arc first seen in the Mugen Train feature film. This has led to several major cliffhangers in the first few episodes already, and Tanjiro is getting more intense than ever as he figured out that he was trapped within a dream and did the unthinkable to get himself out.

