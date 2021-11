The Warren County Screaming Devils faced off against the Wilkinson County Warriors to close out the regular season, winning 39-6. "The game went very well for us," said head coach Steven Simpson. "We played a crisp game early on. That was exciting to see as it let me know that we are getting to where we need to be as we head into the playoffs. Our defense continued to play well, while our offense stepped up and executed effectively."

WARREN COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO