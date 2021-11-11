Thank you, veterans

A recent survey reveals that 1 in 4 Michigan veterans say this past year has been the most challenging of their lives (post-combat). VeteranAddiction.org, an information resource for military veterans and families dealing with addiction, conducted a survey among 3,000 veterans and found that almost 1 in 4 (23%) Michigan veterans say this past year has been the most challenging year of their lives post-combat. Nationally, the figure was 20%. Broken down, 21% of male veterans said this was the case, compared to 18% of female veterans. A separate survey by VeteranAddiction.org found that 15% of veterans overall have been drinking more alcohol during the pandemic compared to previous years.
