CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Thank you, veterans

By Above all, be kind
Alpena News
 6 days ago

Today, let us all pause to sit in quiet and reflect on the service of those Americans who stepped up to make sure the rest of us...

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily News Online

A ‘thank you’ to veterans: Community honors those who made much sacrifice

BATAVIA — Some veterans sat in wheelchairs Thursday morning outside the New York State Veterans Home on the VA grounds on Richmond Avenue. Others came to the Jerome Center to see people they knew who were participating in a ceremony there or to attend with their families and look at the Memorial Wall after the event.
BATAVIA, NY
Alpena News

Veterans, residents honor the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknkown Soldier

ALPENA — The annual Veterans Day event at Little Flanders Field in Alpena on Thursday honored the Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The event honors all past and present military veterans every year, but this year was extra special, said Wayne Trapp, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 583.
ALPENA, MI
Du Quoin Evening Call

'A thank you is simply not enough' Harrisburg American Legion honors local veterans

Harrisburg's American Legion recognized two of the city's oldest veterans Thursday, while thanking all veterans for their service to their country. Regnald Riegel, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, and Harold Magnuson, a 96-year-old Korean War veteran, both were praised by George Hart Post 167 Commander Lora DeLapp and guest speaker Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek Thursday.
HARRISBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Americans
Alpena News

Northland Area Federal Credit Union honors veterans

OSCODA — Northland Area Federal Credit Union recently unveiled a vehicle wrap designed to honor and promote U.S. Veterans. Oscoda Veteran’s Memorial Park was the site for the official unveiling, and Northland also presented a check for over $600 to Rose Mary Nentwig, chair, Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park. Northland originated on Wurtsmith Air Force Base in 1957.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI
Alpena News

Above all, be kind

You can’t help reading about kindness when you open a magazine or newspaper these days. Our world is full of so much meanness that we feel the need to remind each other of what we should do. This carries over into the world of decluttering and organizing in our homes, and the people we love, those we work with at our jobs, and even people we don’t know. So, here is a random list of ways to show kindness as it relates to decluttering.
ADVOCACY
Alpena News

Michigan vets: This year has been challenging

A recent survey reveals that 1 in 4 Michigan veterans say this past year has been the most challenging of their lives (post-combat). VeteranAddiction.org, an information resource for military veterans and families dealing with addiction, conducted a survey among 3,000 veterans and found that almost 1 in 4 (23%) Michigan veterans say this past year has been the most challenging year of their lives post-combat. Nationally, the figure was 20%. Broken down, 21% of male veterans said this was the case, compared to 18% of female veterans. A separate survey by VeteranAddiction.org found that 15% of veterans overall have been drinking more alcohol during the pandemic compared to previous years.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
Alpena News

Playing games and serving their country

Most spy thrillers are big-budget, big-screen affairs — extravaganzas whose leading men speed down narrow roads in vehicles with glove compartments filled with cash and beautiful women in passenger seats. Accompanying all that action are musical themes specially composed and loudly performed that, once heard, become fixed in your mind...
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Christmas Trees to the troops: Get involved now for next year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 100 Christmas Trees were inspected, wrapped and packed to send to military personnel serving overseas in Kuwait. The Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCT), Ohio Department of Agriculture, and FFA students from New Lexington Middle School tagged and bagged all of the handmade decorations, letters of support, and Christmas Trees […]
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

State Rep. Frye: Thank you, Veterans

INDIANAPOLIS - Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to honor and show appreciation to the brave men and women who pledged their allegiance to our country and served in times of war and peace. The freedoms we celebrate today would not exist without those who put their lives on the line to defend our country. This Veterans Day on Nov. 11, let’s take a moment to thank our veterans for their bravery and do all we can to support them at home and abroad.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hammond Daily Star

Thanks to Veterans

Students at Independence Leadership Academy have created art to display around the school as they learn about Veterans Day memorials. They learned Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor all who have served, living or deceased, but particularly the living veterans in local communities.
INDEPENDENCE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy