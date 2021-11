The Shippensburg University community will celebrate World Kindness Day on November 12. From small acts to large, students, faculty and staff will show the world Ship values compassion for others. The Alumni Association will pay it forward with free coffee and tea (while supplies last) at Starbucks at 10:00 a.m. and Dunkin’ 2:00 p.m. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can spread positivity by painting kindness rocks in the CUB Great Hall. The rocks will be placed across campus deliver kind words and motivation to all that find them. Keep Ship a beautiful space for all by volunteering for the campus clean up from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Meet in front of Old Main for your clean up supplies and to get your assignment. Registration for the clean up event is now open.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO