Designed and assembled in the USA, the Wooj Design Masuno Clock zen wall clock has a striking look. Involving asymmetry, harmony, and tranquility, this clock makes a statement at home or in the office. Made from 3D-printed recycled polylactic acid with brass hardware, it measures about 8 inches in diameter. Named after Shunmyo Masuno, a practitioner of zen landscape architecture, it brings a peaceful and harmonious creation into the busy, modern world. And that’s something he strived to do as well. Coming from a BIPOC-owned small business in Brooklyn, New York, it’s available in three colors: Coral, Cobalt, and Mustard. Hang a zen garden on your wall to remind yourself to focus on natural beauty and forget the hustle and bustle.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO