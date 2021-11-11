CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rochester Township moves ahead with GDP despite 'rookery' concerns

By Alek LaShomb
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an unanimous vote Wednesday night, The Rochester Township Board approved a general development plan (GDP) for a controversial piece of property near a blue heron nesting site, or rookery....

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Hayward City Council Approves Resolution Apologizing For Institutionalized Racism Against BIPOC

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Hayward City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday apologizing to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) for past city policies that racially discriminated against them while formally acknowledging the institutionalized racism that has left a legacy of inequity. The resolution cites Hayward’s participation, along with the real estate and banking industries, in the practice of redlining, which prevented minorities from owning property within Hayward city limits. The discrimination steered Black and Latino families into neighboring unincorporated areas of Hayward, which lacked municipal services. The lasting effect has been the denial of intergenerational wealth-building; a disproportionately...
HAYWARD, CA
drippingspringsnews.com

Redistricting map adopted despite concerns

Following a lengthy discussion, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved a redistricting map that drew community concern.The court-appointed Redistricting Advisory ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
HAYS COUNTY, TX
WLFI.com

Wabash Township moves forward with unconventional fire plan

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash Township advisory board meets Tuesday night as uncertainty engulfs the fire department. The meeting comes on the heels of a virtual town hall hosted by Trustee Jennifer Teising. She's been at odds for months with township board members about the long-term future of the fire department.
WABASH, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Parkin
miltontimes.com

Fire station project moves ahead

The Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) on Nov. 2 voted to make changes in the way it will put the work on the town’s three fire stations out to bid as it seeks to curb an estimated $2.8 million jump in the total project costs due to unstable conditions in the construction industry.
POLITICS
homenewspa.com

Pool Road concerns raised at Moore Township BOS meeting

At their Nov. 4 meeting, the Moore Township Board of Supervisors discussed Pool Road concerns, the Wheel Collision Center land development plan, and the 2022 budget. Residents raised concerns about high-speed illegal left turns onto Pool Road from Pheasant Drive at last month’s board meeting. Engineer Kevin Horvath proposed two...
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
Post-Bulletin

Rochester Township approves development plan at heron nesting site

A plan to clear land at the site of a colony of great blue heron nests has cleared another legal hurdle. The Rochester Township board gave its approval Wednesday to a general development proposal at the heron nesting site in a 5-0 unanimous vote. The decision accepts a preliminary design...
ROCHESTER, MN
YourErie

People voice their concerns over the zoning plans at the Millcreek Township Planning Commission meeting

People voiced their concerns over the zoning plans at the Millcreek Township Planning Commission meeting on November 9th. The meeting was centered around hearing from the public and attorneys that are representing families who are concerned over the zoning plans in Millcreek. Michael Agresti is one attorney representing a few clients that are real estate […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Rookery
Independent

Jackson Township trustees move forward with plans for developing parks

KEY ACTION Trustees took steps to enhance the township's parks. DISCUSSION The township entered a capital improvement community park agreement with the state to receive $490,000 that will be used toward development of Kirk Schuring Park. The new park will have several soccer fields and is planned for 40 acres at the end of Belden Greens Circle NW. Trustees also approved seeking bids to build eight pickleball courts at North Park. The courts will be placed between the tennis courts and Fulton Drive NW. Trustees also set aside tentative dates in 2022 for events at the amphitheater in North Park. The dates include eight free music events and nine ticketed concerts. Show dates are subject to change depending the band being available.
JACKSON, OH
The News Guard

Election results: NFLR moving ahead

Voters approved the North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District Local Operating Levy in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 Special Election. The final, unofficial vote was 2645 to 1758. “We are very happy, and we very much appreciate the support of the public,” NLFR Chief Rob Dahlman said following the election. “We believe our message (for the need) was clear this time.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Township recall efforts are moving to the next step

The recall efforts brought against Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway and Board Trustee Jane Vogel are going into the next step of the process after the recall petition language was approved by the Washtenaw County Election Commission. On Nov. 5, a virtual recall language clarity and factuality review hearing was...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
siouxlandnews.com

Woodbury Township Cemetery will not move

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — Mayor Winkel of Sergeant Bluff made the announcement many were hoping for Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9th, about a possible move for the Woodbury Township Cemetery. The mayor says the current cemetery will not move and a new cemetery will be built. Mayor Winkel of Sergeant Bluff...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
CBS Chicago

City Of Evanston Reaches Agreement With Staffers Represented By AFSCME On COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Evanston city workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) have reached an agreement with the north suburban city on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. Effective Monday, the policy requires all Evanston city staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or to submit negative test results weekly to the Evanston Health and Human Services Department. Memoranda of understanding have already been reached with the Evanston Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Fire Fighters unions. The city is still working to reach an agreement with the FOP sergeants’ union. “City of Evanston staff have been central to our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while also ensuring the continuity of critical services that our residents depend on,” Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss said in a news release. “I am grateful to AFSCME and its members for their hard work and continued dedication to keeping our community safe and healthy, as well as Interim City Manager Kelley Gandurski and her team for facilitating this agreement.”
EVANSTON, IL
WOWT

Omaha, Lincoln joint-city council meeting highlights affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders from Nebraska’s two largest cities collaborated on Tuesday in an effort to fix some of their biggest problems. From public transportation to climate change and affordable housing, Omaha and Lincoln officials shared ideas for what’s working and what’s not. The six-hour session between city leaders...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy