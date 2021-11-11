CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Royals reliever Joakim Soria retires

By Max Rieper
Royals Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Royals reliever Joakim Soria has decided to retire, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 37-year old right-hander has pitched in 14 MLB seasons making 773 appearances. He pitched in 427 games for the Royals, with 162 saves, good for third in club history. His 2.82 ERA is the...

www.royalsreview.com

