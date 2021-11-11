Intel Core i7-12700H CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU Powered HP Omen Laptop Spotted!

Impress your opponents with how much you can do when you have the HP Victus 16.1″ gaming laptop. Built with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, it will help you win. From gaming sessions to work hours, it’ll cover all your daily needs. Additionally, the all-purpose gaming keyboard gives you flexibility on the battlefield. Moreover, you’ll get a tear-free super-fast refresh rate, making the display incredible. Designed with a great cooling system, this laptop won’t overheat on you. Enjoy the ultra-sharp visual experience, and take this gadget even further than the hardware offers. That’s all thanks to the OMEN gaming hub, which lets you control all details of your performance. From lighting options to other features, make this computer yours.

