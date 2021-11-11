CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Thirteen HS seniors from D38 sign with collegiate athletic programs

By Tyler Bouldin
KXRM
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Thirteen athletes attending D38 high schools, including Palmer Ridge High School and Lewis-Palmer High School, will make the decision tomorrow to further their athletic careers by signing on and joining a collegiate athletic team.

ATHLETE HIGH SCHOOL SPORT COLLEGE
Allen, Dahlia Lewis-Palmer Diving BYU
Buckley, Allison Lewis-Palmer Soccer Multnomah
Frye, Thomas Palmer Ridge T&F California-San Diego
Greenwood, Griffin Lewis-Palmer Basketball Air Force
Hunt, Lexi Lewis-Palmer Cheer Dodge City CC
Johnson, Daulton Lewis-Palmer Baseball Harding
Lowe, Cam Lewis-Palmer Basketball Air Force
McCorkle, Keagan Palmer Ridge Soccer Lenoir Rhyne
Perry, Mason Lewis-Palmer Baseball Culver-Stockton
Randis, Max Lewis-Palmer Baseball Moberly Area CC
Thomas, Emma Lewis-Palmer Cross Country Western State
Wilson, Madison Palmer Ridge Volleyball Idaho
Zamborelli, Andrew Lewis-Palmer Baseball Doane

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

KXRM

