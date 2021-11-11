CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

In-N-Out Burger Courted By Florida Governor After Not Enforcing Vaccine Rules In Some Areas Of California

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hhnef_0ctGRyC500

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After the iconic fast food chain In-N-Out Burger publicly refused to enforce vaccine requirements for its customers in some areas of California, at least one other state leader is now courting the burger giant.

The burger chain has become something of a lightning rod for who should and shouldn’t check for vaccine verification inside businesses.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has famously campaigned against vaccine mandates, has tried to lure one of the golden state’s most iconic businesses to the sunshine state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oByfV_0ctGRyC500 In-N-Out made clear that they would not comply with vaccine mandates in several California cities, which require restaurant staff to check for vaccine verification if customers choose to dine indoors.

RELATED: Is In-N-Out Burger Following Local Proof Of Vaccine Rules After Facing Fines In NorCal?

On Tuesday night, CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom visited five of the 15 In-N-Out locations around the city of Los Angeles and was never asked to show a vaccine card, nor was he ever even verbally questioned about his vaccination status.

In Florida, lawmakers banned similar vaccine mandates.

A spokesperson for the burger company said:

“At the request of the Florida Governor, In-N-Out’s CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson had a phone call with DeSantis. During that call, Governor DeSantis graciously invited In-N-Out Burger to do business in the state of Florida. While we are grateful for the gracious invitation, In-N-Out Burger has no plans or intention to expand operations or move its corporate headquarters to Florida.”

University of Southern California Political Professor Dr. Jennifer Cryer spoke to CBSLA about DeSantis’ effort to lure In-N-Out to his state.

“I do find it really, really interesting,” Cryer said. “Is this just them saying, ‘Hey, we are compatible on the issues and we should link up and figure out what to do about that compatibility,’ or is it something that’s going to have a long-term effect. We don’t know yet.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis released a statement that said, in part:

“In-N-Out has closed a couple of locations in California due to vaccine passport requirements. This is what prompted the discussion about opening locations in Florida. We would welcome this great company to Florida, the best state to do business, where freedom has a home.”

RELATED: Patrons of In-N-Out React to Upcoming Mandate

California, however, does not have vaccine passports and In-N-Out did not fully close locations, but they did shutdown indoor dining at two bay area locations rather than enforce the rules.

“It’s a win-win for DeSantis,” said Professor of Politics at Claremont McKenna College Jack Pitney. “He might get some business for Florida and he’s able to score some political points against California, which is very, very popular in Florida.

Snyder-Ellingson, famously camera shy, spoke with CBSLA back in 2015.

“You know, we’re not, like a lot of other people, just trying to bring in new things,” said Ellingson in that interview.

She took over the company after multiple family tragedies and while the cups at In-N-Out contain Bible verses, the company is not generally overtly political.

“In the end, it’s going to be a business decision. In-N-Out is a very efficient corporation. They’re going to make decisions based on what’s best for In-N-Out,” Professor Pitney said.

California is often the target of states like Florida and Texas who try to lure businesses in the state by citing lower taxes and a lower cost of living.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

If you want to know the shameful truth about Ron DeSantis, look at the math

Most people outside of Florida recognize Governor Ron DeSantis’ Covid-19 strategy as a bad deal — but how bad is it? The would-be president from Jacksonville has a clear plan: He won’t demand much testing, withholds state and even federal funds from schools that require masks, and doesn’t want to let private businesses require proof of vaccination. He’s even threatening fines for local governments that require public-facing employees to be vaccinated. In exchange, he says, Jobs! Jobs! Wonderful jobs!Unfortunately the trade fails the test of: Math! Math! Dismal math!On the right, voices like radio talk host Clay Travis have recently...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
Florida Government
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In N Out Burger#Best Burger#Florida Governor#Food Drink#Cbsla
KTLA.com

Where people in California are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTVU FOX 2

California stimulus checks: 784,000 new payments to be sent out

More California stimulus checks are expected to go out on Friday. The state’s Franchise Tax Board will send some 748,000 stimulus checks to qualifying residents who filed paper tax returns this year, though a few thousand payments will be direct deposits too. The $600 payments are part of the Golden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy