In-N-Out Burger Courted By Florida Governor After Not Enforcing Vaccine Rules In Some Areas Of California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After the iconic fast food chain In-N-Out Burger publicly refused to enforce vaccine requirements for its customers in some areas of California, at least one other state leader is now courting the burger giant.

The burger chain has become something of a lightning rod for who should and shouldn’t check for vaccine verification inside businesses.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has famously campaigned against vaccine mandates, has tried to lure one of the golden state’s most iconic businesses to the sunshine state.

In-N-Out made clear that they would not comply with vaccine mandates in several California cities, which require restaurant staff to check for vaccine verification if customers choose to dine indoors.

On Tuesday night, CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom visited five of the 15 In-N-Out locations around the city of Los Angeles and was never asked to show a vaccine card, nor was he ever even verbally questioned about his vaccination status.

In Florida, lawmakers banned similar vaccine mandates.

A spokesperson for the burger company said:

“At the request of the Florida Governor, In-N-Out’s CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson had a phone call with DeSantis. During that call, Governor DeSantis graciously invited In-N-Out Burger to do business in the state of Florida. While we are grateful for the gracious invitation, In-N-Out Burger has no plans or intention to expand operations or move its corporate headquarters to Florida.”

University of Southern California Political Professor Dr. Jennifer Cryer spoke to CBSLA about DeSantis’ effort to lure In-N-Out to his state.

“I do find it really, really interesting,” Cryer said. “Is this just them saying, ‘Hey, we are compatible on the issues and we should link up and figure out what to do about that compatibility,’ or is it something that’s going to have a long-term effect. We don’t know yet.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis released a statement that said, in part:

“In-N-Out has closed a couple of locations in California due to vaccine passport requirements. This is what prompted the discussion about opening locations in Florida. We would welcome this great company to Florida, the best state to do business, where freedom has a home.”

California, however, does not have vaccine passports and In-N-Out did not fully close locations, but they did shutdown indoor dining at two bay area locations rather than enforce the rules.

“It’s a win-win for DeSantis,” said Professor of Politics at Claremont McKenna College Jack Pitney. “He might get some business for Florida and he’s able to score some political points against California, which is very, very popular in Florida.

Snyder-Ellingson, famously camera shy, spoke with CBSLA back in 2015.

“You know, we’re not, like a lot of other people, just trying to bring in new things,” said Ellingson in that interview.

She took over the company after multiple family tragedies and while the cups at In-N-Out contain Bible verses, the company is not generally overtly political.

“In the end, it’s going to be a business decision. In-N-Out is a very efficient corporation. They’re going to make decisions based on what’s best for In-N-Out,” Professor Pitney said.

California is often the target of states like Florida and Texas who try to lure businesses in the state by citing lower taxes and a lower cost of living.