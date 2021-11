SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County residents can now find their 2021 personal property and real estate tax statements online at the Greene County Collector’s website. The Collector’s Office urges taxpayers to review their statements and pay as early as possible. To pay the taxes online, citizens will need both their Tax ID number and PIN. That information can be found on a digital tax statement or tax statement mailed out in November.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO