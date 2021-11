All of The562’s cross-country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. Long Beach Poly junior Camille Lindsay has been the top runner in the Moore League all year, but her win on Wednesday at the league finals meet at Heartwell Park was far from guaranteed. Lindsay has been dealing with an allergic reaction that caused anaphylactic shock a few weeks ago, and was not 100% coming into this week’s meet.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO