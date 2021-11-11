CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Wiggins goes off on his former team in Warriors’ sixth straight win

By Evan Webeck
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t a revenge game, insisted Andrew Wiggins, sporting a mile-wide smile. “Not a revenge game,” Wiggins said. “Just a well-played game against a former team. That’s all it was. It was a fun game.”. Some of Wiggins’ best games since joining the Golden State Warriors...

thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Former Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins helps spearhead Golden State's top-ranked defense

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins is an important part of the defense that has the No. 1 defensive efficiency in the NBA. That sentence may seem like an impossibility to some of Wiggins' detractors when he was in Minnesota, but with Golden State, Wiggins has become a key component to the defense that has had the strongest start to the season (98.2 points allowed per 100 possessions).
NBA
Bay Area Sports Page

How Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney helped the Warriors pull away from the Timberwolves — with a bit of help from Steph Curry

Andrew Wiggins’ offensive performance to start the first 10 games wasn’t ideal. He was averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, on 43/33/81 shooting splits and 53.9% True Shooting. He had spurts of rim aggression — using his burst and vertical athleticism to put pressure on defenses and draw fouls — but they were mixed in with bouts of mid-range settling and inefficient scoring.
NBA
Marin Independent Journal

How do the Warriors get this Andrew Wiggins every night? Steph Curry has an idea

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry has 71 messages planned for Andrew Wiggins. “I’m gonna text Wiggs that picture of him dunking on KAT every game, right before the game,” Curry said, after the Warriors improved to 10-1 behind Wiggins’ season-best 35 points and twin posterizations of former Minnesota teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. “We’ll see if that helps get the juices flowing.”
NBA
warriorscentral.com

No Klay Thompson, no problem? Andrew Wiggins is filling void left by Warriors’ All-Star

With Green quarterbacking the Warriors defense, Wiggins has taken over the void left by Thompson as the guy who guards the opponent's best perimeter player. Defensive stats are something noisy and may not always tell the most accurate story but consider this: according to the BBall Index, Wiggins ranks in the top 10 in matchup difficulty — which is a calculation using player tracking data to determine how often a player spends defending players of different usage tiers.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

'Something had to be done,' Warriors' Andrew Wiggins says of trade from Minnesota

More than 1 ½ years after he was dealt to the Warriors in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal, Andrew Wiggins said it’s not weird anymore when he faces the team for which he played the first 442 games of his career. “It’s basically like facing a whole new team,” Wiggins said...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins drops 35 points in win over the Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins totaled 35 points (14-19 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in the Warriors’ 123-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins dropped 35.0 points in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves while also contributing to every category of...
NBA
FanSided

Game Report: Wiggins has a night out against his former team

He may have dismissed the idea of it being a revenge game, but there sure was a heightened level of aggression and emotion from Andrew Wiggins against his former team on Wednesday night. His 35 points, punctuated by two massive poster dunks on former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, was enough to steer the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
Yardbarker

Viral Dunk? Check Out The Dunk Andrew Wiggins Had In The Timberwolves-Warriors Game

Andrew Wiggins had a huge dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins had an incredible dunk in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in California. The clip of...
NBA
KARE

Wiggins leads Warriors to dominate former Timberwolves teammates 123-110

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins dominated his former Timberwolves teammates with a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over Minnesota Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points for Minnesota, hitting seven 3-pointers in the Timberwolves’ sixth straight loss. D'Angelo Russel scored 18...
NBA
wmleader.com

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins posterizes T-Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

Wiggins posterizes ex-teammate Towns in terrific first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Perhaps it was due to facing his former team, but Andrew Wiggins played with a little something extra Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He got off to a tremendous start, and ultimately didn’t miss a single shot in the first half.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Andrew Wiggins Trade One of Best Deals Warriors Have Ever Done, Joe Lacob Says

Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob is a big fan of the 2020 trade that brought Andrew Wiggins to the organization. Appearing on the TK Show with Tim Kawakami on Thursday (h/t Alex Shultz of SFGate.com), Lacob proclaimed it "one of the greatest deals, certainly maybe the greatest deal we’ve ever done."
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Andrew Wiggins torments his old team with a scoring explosion

Sometimes all you need is a little bit of vengeance to get you going. That certainly seemed to be the case for Andrew Wiggins, who had his best game of the season — by far — on Wednesday night, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-110 for their tenth win of the season.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins “stuffs” the stat-sheet in win over the Bulls

Andrew Wiggins totaled 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals in the Warriors’ 119-93 win over the Bills on Friday. Wiggins "stuffed" the stat-sheet in the Warriors' win over the Bulls, exhibiting a more dynamic game outside of his scoring prowess. He is a talented player who has moments where he can arguably be the best player on the floor any given night. The concern is consistency and his tendency to play a role-based conservative game; these elements to his game can tend to limit his upside and leave him in a sort of fantasy "limbo." A limbo where his floor makes way for him to be considered for lineups anytime the Warriors are on the slate, but at the same time contributes to a low ceiling that makes him a tad less desirable for most roster constructions. In any case, he is worth having in your player pool; however, it could be essential to have a strong vision for how he can help lead you to a victory before making that investment.
