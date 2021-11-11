This is the Camera Bag I Bought Twice. And it’s Close to Perfect

Right now, Amazon has some special discounts on Godox flashes. We know lots of you prefer them to a bunch of others on the market. And for many reasons, we don’t blame you. We’ve reviewed the Flashpoint versions of those lights, which are more or less the same but made by Adorama. For most of us, Godox flashes are an obvious choice. But if you’re not aware, Godox lights are cheap, effective, and do all the tricks you’d want from a flash. When and if they break, you just buy a new one. You’ll be a lot less angry about having to buy a cheaper flash than you would a more expensive one. But on the higher end, the first-party manufacturers are doing really good things. There are also folks like Profoto and Elinchrom making good stuff too. Though in most situations and for most uses, Godox will be more than good enough. Check out some Godox lights on Amazon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO