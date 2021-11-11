CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cycling Wear Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% from 2020 to 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

By TechNavio
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cycling wear market size is set to grow by USD 3.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 7.16% according to the latest report by Technavio. For Insights on Cycling Wear Market - Download our Free Sample Report. Cycling...

Electric Grill Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 5.26 billion from 2020 to 2027

The growing health issues due to smoked and grilled activities are surging the demand for electric grills worldwide, as it is smokeless and mitigates health-related issues such as heart diseases and cancer. With its innovative infrared technology, it limits the harmful impact, which is caused by other types of grills. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019 as the region is technologically advanced and the manufacturers in the region are highly focused on integrating innovative connected technologies into cooking appliances, which are in line with consumer demand for convenience and saves their time and energy.
Phenol Market Trends is predicted to witness a robust CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2022

The Bisphenol –A segment is projected to account for a revenue share approaching half of the end use segment at the end of 2017. The Bisphenol – A segment is estimated to grow to a value of just under US$ 8.5 billion at the end of the forecast period, making it large enough for all key stakeholders in the phenol market. The increased demand and capacity of Bisphenol – A should result in a strong demand for phenol products in the APEJ region. The demand for Bisphenol – A is linked to that of polycarbonate. A rise in polycarbonate demand directly benefits that of Bisphenol – A.
Technavio's Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest courier and local delivery services market research report in the US by Technavio infers that the increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries is driving this market's growth. Resulting in market growth of USD 23.18 million from 2020 to 2025, read...
DAB Transmitter Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.19% to reach US$ 146.02 million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

The growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts is significantly boosting the DAB transmitter market growth, with key players shifting their advertising budgets toward digital media. Consumers are also inclined toward digital media consumption, and they are spending more time on digital forms of media. People in the US and the UK have been observed to be spending more time on digital media in the last few years. This has led to a paradigm shift in the global advertising industry.
NOR Flash Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% to reach US$ 6,069.5 million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

The rapidly increasing data-centric application of NOR flash memories in numerous industries, coupled with the burgeoning prominence of mobile and connected devices, is boosting the global demand for NOR flash memories. The high-performance NOR flash technologies enable the simplification of the memory hierarchy, which can be used for incorporating nonvolatility in logic circuits, opening a new application area for NOR flash memories in hardware security and neuromorphic computing. In addition, nonvolatile memories are also used for the development of 3D stackable memory architecture. NOR flash is most used in applications that require individual bytes of data to be written and read, and it is also used in random and execute-in-place access techniques. The consumer electronics industry is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries. Devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TV sets, washing machines, refrigerators, and music players have become an integral part of people’s lives. Moreover, ongoing advancements in technologies, and the integration of the Internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) encourage the development of smarter consumer electronics.
Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Growth & Global Forecast Report to 2027

The global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.
Vitreous Tamponades Market worth $92.3 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5 % – Report by Coherent Market Insights

Vitreous Tamponades Market, By Product Type (Gases (Silicone Oil, PFCL), Liquid), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027. Vitreous surgery is generally required for complex instances of proliferative vitreoretinopathy, trauma, retinal detachments, giant...
Cell Lysis Market to Surpass $5.2 Billion, Globally by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.1 % – Report by Coherent Market Insights

The global cell lysis market was valued at US$ 2,715.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6 % over the forecast period (2017–2025). Cell lysis is used for protein extraction, it further has various applications. It is used in protein labelling and enzyme engineering. Moreover, cell-lysis is also vital to study protein-protein interaction, which aids in the growth of cell lysis market. Market players in the global cell lysis market are investing in research and development to launch improved products that are used in cell lysis procedure. Furthermore, growing demand of cell-based therapy for treatment of cancer is likely to propel growth of the cell lysis market. For instance, in 2017, Zymo Research Corp collaborated with Bertin Technologies to create real-time sample lysis step to carry out in one minute.
Surgical Microscope Market to Reach $1,745.9 million, Globally by 2027, Booming at a CAGR 9.4% – Report by Coherent Market Insights

The global surgical microscopes market was valued at US$ 777.8 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2019-2027). Surgical microscopes are required to perform different surgeries such as endodontic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, oncology surgeries, neurosurgeries, ENT surgeries as well as urology surgeries and others. For instance, microscopes are specially designed for flexibility, precision and ease of use are available for ENT surgeries. ENT procedures such as mastoidectomy, tympanoplasty, and transoral laser surgery are performed with these microscopes. Advanced surgical microscopes enable user a controllable option for visualization and illumination required in micro-incisional methods.
Digimarc Corporation To Acquire Product Cloud Company EVRYTHNG Limited

Digimarc and EVRYTHNG unite the world's most powerful product identification engine with the industry's most advanced product intelligence cloud platform. BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection-based solutions, announced today it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Product Cloud company EVRYTHNG Limited in a stock transaction.
Empty Capsules Market to Reach USD 3.9 Billion By 2027 at CAGR of 7.4% from 2021-2027

The information and data cited in this Empty Capsules Market report is collected from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. The competitive analysis is also performed in this report which covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape of the market which aids businesses characterize their individual strategies. This is the most pertinent, unique and fair market research report framed by Read Market Research focusing on specific business needs.
Shipbuilding Market Size to Grow by USD 13.24 Billion | Market Research Insights Highlight the Increasing Seaborne Trading as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Shipbuilding Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth rate of 3.12% in 2020. The market is expected to witness an accelerating CAGR of 2.73% between 2020 and 2025. The report is segmented by application (commercial and defense) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA).
3.18% CAGR in Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market by 2025|Artsana Spa and Baby Brezza among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market size is expected to increase by USD 18.50 mn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.18%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market is segmented by product (baby bottle sterilizers and baby bottle warmers), end-user (residential and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
Done Deals: StockX Acquires Reseller Inventory Management Company Scout + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 17, 2021: StockX has announced the acquisition of power seller tool developer Scout. According to a statement, StockX said Scout serves more than 10,000 sneaker resellers globally. The acquisition of Scout, according to StockX, will help its customers accelerate their businesses and ramp up inventory with best-in-class automation, inventory management, tracking and integration with marketplaces. StockX said it will provide Scout for free to qualifying sellers, and all sellers who are currently using Scout will have access to the...
