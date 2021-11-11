CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Thibodeau signals Republican gubernatorial candidacy

By DON WALTON Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago
Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha appears to have decided to enter the 2022 Republican gubernatorial race. Thibodeau "told me last night she is officially a candidate," Cass County Republican Chairwoman Tracy Zeorian stated in an online posting that said Thibodeau plans to participate in...

Claremore Progress

Esau announces candidacy

Fourth generation Rogers County resident, Jennifer Esau announced her candidacy for the Oklahoma Senate District 2 seat as a Democrat. As a teacher for 22 years, Esau said she is committed to improving education in Oklahoma. “Every day I go to school is a reminder of why we have to...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTLA

Republican gubernatorial hopefuls hold slight leads in Virginia, New Jersey

Tight races for governor unfolded in Virginia and New Jersey late Tuesday with the Democratic candidates narrowly trailing their Republican rivals in states that President Joe Biden easily captured a year ago. Near midnight, the elections were still too early to call. As the vote count progressed, both races looked to be tight. In Virginia, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
seehafernews.com

Brunner Declares Non-Candidacy

Alderman John Brunner has filed papers for non-candidacy to run for another two-year term to represent District Five on the Manitowoc Common Council. City Clerk Mackenzie Reed Kadow says persons interested in running for this office must file nomination papers no later than end of business on January 4th, 2022.
ELECTIONS
wesm913.org

Gubernatorial Elections Produce Mixed Results

There was a split decision in this week's gubernatorial contests with Republicans winning in Virginia and Democrats taking New Jersey. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Salisbury University Emeritus Professor Michael O'Loughlin about what the results may mean - especially for Trumpism.
ELECTIONS
NJ.com

A gubernatorial photo finish | Sheneman

Just one week ago I drew a cartoon about Jack Ciattarelli’s seemingly insurmountable deficit in the governor’s race. Most polls had Murphy with a nearly double-digit lead and even the most conservative polls I saw had the race at Murphy plus 4. As I write this Murphy is up by 15,000 votes but no clear winner has been declared. Thanks a lot Monmouth University Polling, I don’t need any help looking stupid. I can do that all on my own.
ELECTIONS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

McClintock announces State Senate candidacy

Iowa House Rep. Charlie McClintock, R-District 95, is running for Senate. On Wednesday, he announced he will seek election in the newly formed Iowa Senate District 42, which covers the rural areas of Linn County and a large portion of Benton County. McClintock, a former mayor and council member, is...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
