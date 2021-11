UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a mass exodus of students from Union High School classes Monday morning. Hundreds of students were furious their varsity football team was forced to forfeit a state semifinal game because of COVID-19. They lodged a protest outside the Board of Education building. “I’ve seen my coaches the last few years more than I’ve seen my family. So for them to take everything the last four years away is heartbreaking. It’s not fair at all,” said senior Najee Pinckney. The top-seeded Farmers were scheduled to play against Paterson Eastside last Friday, but learned that morning Superintendent Scott...

UNION, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO