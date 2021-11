The West Feliciana Saints went into Friday’s road playoff game as slight underdogs but came out as dominant winners. The 20th-seed Saints defeated 13th-seed Jewel Sumner 38-0 to advance to the second round of the playoffs. A tough test awaits the Saints in the fourth-seeded Iowa High School, but if their first round performance is any indication of what is to come, then West Feliciana could be in for a very exciting 2021 playoff run.

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO