Asian Stock Market: Indecisive as Evergrande updates battle inflation fears

Overview: The prospects that the 6.2% CPI will prompt the Fed to move quicker continue to underpin the dollar. The euro fell to about $1.1265, its lowest level since last September, and the Japanese yen slumped to a fresh four-year low. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index tumbled 1% yesterday, the largest decline since February. A more stable tone is evident in Europe, as the euro has recovered above $1.13, and the JP Morgan Index is paring yesterday's losses. The dollar is holding just below JPY115.00. Asia Pacific equities did not farewell. Only China and Taiwan markets, among the large regional markets, managed to rise. Europe's Stoxx 600 is edging higher for the sixth consecutive session. Recall it has fallen only one since October 27. US futures are narrowly mixed. The bond market is quiet, with the US 10-year hovering around 1.62%. European yields are a little softer. Gold slid below $1850 yesterday but has snapped back today to test the $1860 area. Crude oil is heavy, with the January WTI contract around $78.80, unable to resurface above $80 amid talk that the US and China may coordinate the release of strategic holdings. Gas prices are up another 7% in Europe today after surging 16% yesterday and 9% on Monday. Due to "unplanned maintenance," a Belarus pipeline to Poland has been shut down, which may last three days. Iron ore prices are giving back around half of yesterday's 1.2% gain, for the third loss in four sessions. Copper is off for a third session, losing after dropping 2.2% in the past two sessions.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO