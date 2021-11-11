CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian Stock Market: Indecisive as Evergrande updates battle inflation fears

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian equities trade mixed as US banking holiday restricts post-inflation reaction. China’s Evergrande misses default for the third time. Australia jobs report surprises with downbeat figures, commodities consolidate recent moves. Asian shares fail to portray market direction as China’s Evergrande saves the bulls even as the US inflation figures...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar extends rally, markets await UK inflation data, Fedspeak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 17:. The greenback continues to gather strength against its major rivals mid-week with the US Dollar Index climbing above 96.00 for the first time in 16 months. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US and rising US Treasury bond yields on inflation fears helped the dollar outperform its rivals. Investors await October inflation data from the UK and the EU. Housing Starts and Building Permits from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the second half of the day. Several FOMC policymakers will be delivering speeches during the American trading hours as well.
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF surrenders intraday gains to multi-week highs, flat-lined around 0.9300

USD/CHF struggled to preserve its intraday gains to a multi-week high level of 0.9330. The USD pullback from a 16-month peak prompted some profit-taking around the pair. The cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven CHF and contributed to the slide. The USD/CHF pair surrendered a major part of its intraday...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index skyrockets Fed tightening hopes rise

The US dollar index surged to the highest level since July 2020 after strong economic data from the United States. This month, the US has published strong non-farm payrolls and inflation data. And on Tuesday, the country released spectacular numbers. The data showed that the country’s retail sales jumped from 0.8% to 1.7% while core sales rose from 0.7% to 1.7%. Further data revealed that import and export prices and manufacturing and industrial production numbers did well. Therefore, the market believes that the Fed will turn more aggressive in the coming months. Later today, the US will publish the latest building permits numbers that analysts expect will be strong.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

European gas jumps, while the euro and yen slump

Overview: The prospects that the 6.2% CPI will prompt the Fed to move quicker continue to underpin the dollar. The euro fell to about $1.1265, its lowest level since last September, and the Japanese yen slumped to a fresh four-year low. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index tumbled 1% yesterday, the largest decline since February. A more stable tone is evident in Europe, as the euro has recovered above $1.13, and the JP Morgan Index is paring yesterday's losses. The dollar is holding just below JPY115.00. Asia Pacific equities did not farewell. Only China and Taiwan markets, among the large regional markets, managed to rise. Europe's Stoxx 600 is edging higher for the sixth consecutive session. Recall it has fallen only one since October 27. US futures are narrowly mixed. The bond market is quiet, with the US 10-year hovering around 1.62%. European yields are a little softer. Gold slid below $1850 yesterday but has snapped back today to test the $1860 area. Crude oil is heavy, with the January WTI contract around $78.80, unable to resurface above $80 amid talk that the US and China may coordinate the release of strategic holdings. Gas prices are up another 7% in Europe today after surging 16% yesterday and 9% on Monday. Due to "unplanned maintenance," a Belarus pipeline to Poland has been shut down, which may last three days. Iron ore prices are giving back around half of yesterday's 1.2% gain, for the third loss in four sessions. Copper is off for a third session, losing after dropping 2.2% in the past two sessions.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Asian#Msci#Asia Pacific#European#Nzx#Fed#Aussie#Indian#Ustr#Chinese#Treasury
FXStreet.com

Strong US sales boost Fed hawks, EUR/USD tanks below 1.13

Yesterday was all about the US retail health, and the sales data looked good at the first sight. But in reality, it was mixed. The US retail sales grew 1.7% in October, up from 0.8% printed a month earlier and better than 1.2% penciled in by analysts. That was the best month since March, however the jump was mostly because things costed more due to an inflation hovering around a three-decade high.
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

Wall Street jumps on sharply higher retail sales, dollar rallies

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks rose sharply in the United States Tuesday after data from the Commerce Department showed spending levels are now exceeding those before the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail sales surged 1.7 percent in October, well ahead of expectations for 1.4 percent. The October figure was more than...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers overnight losses, climbs to $1,865 area

A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Expectations for early policy tightening by major central banks should cap gains. Inflation fears should act as a tailwind and attract fresh buying on any pullback. Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and reversed a part of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Market jitters emerge as inflation puts pressure on BoE

A 10-year high in UK inflation has put pressure on the BoE to act next month. Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles bring the potential for another phase of drawdowns through winter. US markets lose traction on rising inflation dampens sentiment. Bank of England under pressure to act as inflation rises once...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
TheStreet

Stocks Falling as Visa Weighs on Dow, Inflation Fears Continue

Stocks were sliding Wednesday as investors pulled back over concerns that solid consumer spending will continue to power inflation in the final months of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 184 points, or 0.53%, to 35,951, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.19% and the Nasdaq lost 0.21%, at last check.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Steady With Focus On Inflation, Biden-Xi Summit

Asian investors trod a cautious path Tuesday, with surging inflation the key point of concern on trading floors, while eyes were also on a virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping as they plot their way through a period of tension between the superpowers. Global markets have enjoyed about...
WORLD
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, Inflation Worries Persist

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Tuesday morning, and U.S. Treasury remained high, as investors’ focus remains on inflation that could prompt central banks to hike interest rates quicker than expected. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.52% by 9:02 PM ET (2:02 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy