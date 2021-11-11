‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent to Fool Everyone

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 episode “Giving Thanks.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer revisited Group B in its early Thanksgiving episode and brought back one of the series’ best guest panelists, Joel McHale. The night brought a lot of fun and excitement, including the introduction and swift exit of Beach Ball as the final wildcard contestant, who turned out to be reality stars Mama June and her daughter Honey Boo Boo. While that surprise may have blown my mind, I’m not mystified by another wildcard who performed tonight, Caterpillar, and have drilled down on his identity.
