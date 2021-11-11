ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent to Fool Everyone

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 7 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The...

www.thechronicle-news.com

CMT

Who is Mallard on “The Masked Singer?”

There’s a country music question plaguing the internet – who is that duck?. “The Masked Singer” airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX, and pits a group of celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes against each other in a singing competition. No one – not even the judges – gets to know who is wearing the ensemble until the character is booted off the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identities of the Jester and Pepper: Here Are the Stars Under the Masks

Nevermind the bollocks, this will no longer be “Unwritten”: Both the Sex Pistols’ John Lydon – a.k.a. Johnny Rotten — and singer Natasha Bedingfield are the latest celebrities to be revealed on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lydon/Rotten was unmasked as the Jester, while Bedingfield turned out to be Pepper, as seen on the ninth episode of Season 6, “Group A Semi-Final.”
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

'The Masked Singer' Pepper Dodging Dinner Plans with Pal Nicole Scherzinger

There's a reason Nicole Scherzinger can't lock down a dinner date with one of her famous friends ... the celeb is IN the singing competition reality show Nicole is judging!!!. Production sources tell TMZ ... the star inside the Pepper costume on "The Masked Singer" is friends with Nicole in real life, but the panelist obviously has no idea her pal is behind the mask.
CELEBRITIES
#The Masked Singer
CinemaBlend

Who Is The Masked Singer's Caterpillar? Here's Our Best Guess

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 episode “Giving Thanks.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer revisited Group B in its early Thanksgiving episode and brought back one of the series’ best guest panelists, Joel McHale. The night brought a lot of fun and excitement, including the introduction and swift exit of Beach Ball as the final wildcard contestant, who turned out to be reality stars Mama June and her daughter Honey Boo Boo. While that surprise may have blown my mind, I’m not mystified by another wildcard who performed tonight, Caterpillar, and have drilled down on his identity.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Masked Singer: Natasha Bedingfield revealed as the Pepper!

Tonight’s The Masked Singer episode featured a pair of eliminations, and we’re still shocked about the Natasha Bedingfield one!. How in the world do you eliminate her tonight? We felt pretty confident that the “Unwritten” singer was going to be around for a while, especially after Ken Jeong screwed himself think that she was Sara Bareilles. Still, that wasn’t a terrible guess, but we personally think that Natasha’s voice is pretty recognizable.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

John Lydon says he went on The Masked Singer US to cheer up his wife

John Lydon was unmasked as Jester in the latest episode of The Masked Singer US. The former Sex Pistols frontman, who went under the name Johnny Rotten, had performed a cover of Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” before a rendition of “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” by Soggy Bottom Boys.Lydon managed to keep his identity concealed from judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Will.i.am until he was unmasked.He described his experience on the show as “hilarious”.“It was the oddest thing in the world to ask me onto a show like this,” he said. “But the...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer US unveils two British singers as Jester and Pepper

The Masked Singer spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US is moving full steam ahead towards its season six final, with its latest episode delivering the elimination of not one but two contestants. Who both turned out to be British, in a twist. In yesterday's (November 10) episode of The Masked...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Masked Singer': Caterpillar Is Sure Swifties Will Lose It Over Jenny McCarthy’s Very Incorrect Jake Gyllenhaal Guess

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”) There have been some pretty wild guesses thrown out on “The Masked Singer” over the Fox singing competition’s six seasons, but on Wednesday, Jenny McCarthy unintentionally made the craziest one yet when she so confidently decided the Caterpillar had to be Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

How is the Winner Chosen on ‘The Masked Singer’?

We all enjoy watching The Masked Singer and trying to guess which celebrities are under those crazy costumes. But you might be wondering how the winner is chosen each season, and who decides which contestants go home from week to week. Who Votes on ‘The Masked Singer’ Each Week?. The...
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

'The Masked Singer' Bull Moves Trailers to Dodge the Skunk's Psych Out

The Bull is on the move as "The Masked Singer" moves into the final stages ... and it sounds like he's starting to feel the pressure heating up. Sources tell TMZ ... Bull overheard his competitor, Skunk, rehearsing in the trailer next to his and immediately recognized her voice, and how good it is!!!
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

Elle King Became a Famous Singer Thanks to Her Mom and Dad: Meet the Singer’s Parents

Famous for her hit single “Exes and Ohs,” Elle King has had a Grammy-worthy music career so far, partially thanks to her parents London King and Rob Schneider. Born Tanner Elle Schneider, Elle saw her parents divorce pretty quickly after she was born in 1989. If Rob’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was a Saturday Night Live cast member throughout the 1990s. The musician’s mother, London King, lives a more low-key life as a former model and actress.
CELEBRITIES
B105

Here’s How to See the ‘Masked Singer’ Live in Minnesota

It's one of the most popular shows on TV, and now it's hitting the road for a national tour, and it will be making a stop in Minnesota. 'The Masked Singer' is currently in its sixth season on FOX with host Nick Cannon and judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. But the true stars of the show are the costumes and the celebrities in them.
MINNESOTA STATE

