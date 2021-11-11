Crews respond to slow-moving fire in Cotopaxi, one structure destroyed

COTOPAXI, Colo. — Crews responded to a remote area near Cotopaxi for a fire that burned down one structure and then slowly moved onto Bureau of Land Management land Wednesday night.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook that the fire happened within the 4200 Block of Basin Drive in Cotopaxi.

One structure was destroyed, but the fire is no longer a threat to other structures, the sheriff's office said.

About an hour later, they reported that the fire appeared to be under control, and that they were seeing cold embers and that the fire was "slow-moving." Not long after, they provided another update saying the fire appeared to be contained within the immediate affected area.

The sheriff's office posted that a multi-mission aircraft flight is scheduled for Thursday morning to check for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.