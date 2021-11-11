CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Creators help travel brands connect with customers

By Michello Bruno
phocuswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has upended travel brands' marketing strategies. The on-again, off-again demand for travel makes it difficult to land on an approach that connects with customers. There is good news, though. 2022 is poised to be a breakout year for travel and brands that adapt to the new normal....

www.phocuswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Surfly Honored by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Brands to Connect Efficiently with Customers with its Cutting-Edge Visual Engagement Technology

Surfly’s Interaction Middleware, which includes advanced co-browsing and video chat technology, enables seamless, fast, and visual interactions between agents and customers. Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global visual engagement tools industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Surfly with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company enables businesses to achieve seamless, fast, and visual interactions through the Internet. The digital engagement solution delivers tangible business outcomes, such as reduced customer effort, higher agent engagement and empowerment, and improved resolution rates. Businesses use visual engagement and content sharing to complement or replace traditional audio and chat-only engagements between companies and customers. The technology helps businesses to build trust and customer intimacy during high-value procurements and purchases (e.g., mortgage or an insurance policy).
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Why The Most Successful Brands Connect UX And CX

Alfonso de la Nuez is Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UserZoom, an experience insights management (XIM) company. I ordered a pizza a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, what should have been a quick dinner, became a frustrating lesson in why the future of digital brand success lies in the real-time connection of UX (user experience) and CX (customer experience).
Travel Weekly

TTNG boss brands package travel regulations ‘broken’

The Travel Network Group boss Gary Lewis has branded package travel regulations as ‘broken’ for allowing ‘horrific’ consequences for firms such as Teletext Holidays but not for airlines. Speaking on a Barclays travel webcast, the TTNG chief executive called for companies to be “shouting as an industry” to change a...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Bhatia
phocuswire.com

Google highlights three trends that will shape travel in 2022

As travel and the industry powering it moves through recovery from the pandemic, Google has identified three key areas that will grow in importance over the next year. According to the online search giant, heading into 2022, travel will become more meaningful, with a rise in “life moments” that were put on hold because of the pandemic.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Yelp Adds Ad Units Connecting National Brands With Local Consumers

Yelp launched two ad units Tuesday -- Sponsored Collections, which allows brands to promote local businesses that may sell or serve products, and Seasonal Spotlight Ads, which aim to drive in-store traffic for companies with multiple locations by highlighting deals, promotions, and new products. Sponsored Collections -- which appears on...
INTERNET
thepostathens.com

Online brand partnerships help build student professionalism

Anyone with a TikTok addiction can argue: the internet is the best place for shopping recommendations. Products go viral upon influencers’ recommendations, and accompanying this trend is a new era of online marketing. But how do influencers find these products and collaborations?. Several Ohio University students are finding out for...
EDUCATION
SKIFT

Amazon Ads Wants to Help Travel Outfits by Sharing Its Customers’ Buying Habits

Very quietly over the last year-and-a-half, Amazon has been scaling up its Amazon Ads business to target the travel and hospitality sector. Brands including Avis and Disney, as well as destination management organizations, including TravelTexas.com, are among the travel and hospitality organizations that Amazon Ads touts in case studies or other marketing materials for its fledgling travel advertising business.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Travel Bloggers#Marketing Campaign#Brand Loyalty#Pre Covid
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Taps 10 Buzzy Brands to Customize Luggage for Charity Sale

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Suitcases covered in hair, embroidered with trompe l’oeil stickers or laser tattooed with hip-hop lyrics are just some of the more unusual products to come rolling off the Rimowa production line in time for the holiday season. Following highly successful collaborations with the likes of Supreme, Off-White and Fendi, the German luggage brand is giving back with a collection of customized pieces designed by 10 buzzy brands, which will be sold to benefit COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.More from WWDAll the Looks from the Supreme/Missoni CollectionFirst Look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
aithority.com

Google Cloud and Genesys Enable Organizations to Better Connect Customer Experiences

Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, and Google Cloud announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to help organizations connect customer support and experiences in a more distributed, digital world. “Consumers have the authority to instantly change the trajectory of an organization’s future and an industry’s relevancy,”...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Getting discovered and connecting with customers this festive season

Meta’s VP of Northern Europe Steve Hatch discusses SMBs getting discovered and connecting with customers in the run up to this festive season. Steve Hatch is VP for Northern Europe at Meta. Personalize, don’t product push. The economic crisis triggered by the pandemic gave small and medium businesses as much...
phocuswire.com

Hot 25 Startups 2022: Miles

Headquarters: Redwood City, U.S. The Miles platform and app allows anyone with a smartphone to earn miles for all of their travel. For consumers, it’s a loyalty platform that rewards daily movement, with healthier and more eco-friendly modes of transport, such as public transit, biking or even walking, earning more miles than driving a car, for example.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
phocuswire.com

Hot 25 Startups 2022: NoiseAware

NoiseAware's mission is to protect properties, profits and peace of mind for property managers and hoteliers across the world. NoiseAware is a property awareness service that uses a smart, privacy-safe sensor platform to detect, intervene and resolve guest generated noise issues automatically without staff involvement, at all hours of the day.
INDUSTRY
phocuswire.com

Hot 25 Startups 2022: ReTravel Technologies

ReTravel is an autonomous cross-selling technology designed to maximize traveler’s value. We enable travel companies to increase attachment rates, revenue and loyalty with a seamless onboarding process. Simply connect to ReTravel and our AI and ML engine will autonomously target the traveler, offering the right product, through the right channel,...
INDUSTRY
phocuswire.com

Hot 25 Startups 2022: Road.Travel

Headquarters: London, U.K. Road.Travel is a digital platform of curated routes, connecting travelers to tourism destinations. We are now introducing video routes, “electric” routes for EVs, and for the first time in the industry – in-car storytelling, powered by voice AI and a global network of creators. Our technology enables...
ECONOMY
phocuswire.com

Hot 25 Startups 2022: Kido Dynamics

Kido Dynamics specializes in geo-spatial analytics using telecom big data. Mobility makes the core of our analytics, and we work every day to help organizations contextualize the environment around them while preserving individual identity. Our mission is to democratize the use of big data, the first step to which is...
BUSINESS
WIBC.com

Ivy Tech Will Customize Classes, Branding for Select Employers

(INDIANAPOLIS) – A new Ivy Tech Indianapolis program seeks to draw tighter connections with the jobs your degree can get you. “Advance With Ivy Tech Indy” will customize classes and marketing to individual employers. The school will tweak class offerings to align them with the jobs participating businesses need to fill, and make sure students know what jobs those courses can lead to.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
phocuswire.com

How airlines can scratch the traveling itch and recoup revenues

After nearly two years of harsh restrictions, international travel is finally rebounding. As of early October, for example, fully vaccinated passengers in the U.K. have the freedom to travel to over 50 "non-red list" countries without taking a pre-departure PCR on return to the U.K., including Europe. From November 8, the U.S. lifted the ban on European arrivals, allowing fully vaccinated passengers to visit.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

BBTV Launches Fast Pay to Help Creators Accelerate Their Growth

BBTV Fast Pay Expedites Monthly Revenue Share Payments and Provides Up-Front Capital for Growth. BBTV Holdings Inc., the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces the launch of BBTV Fast Pay, a premium Base Solution that expedites monthly payments for creators, delivering fresh capital for them to use for growth.
TV & VIDEOS
Charlotte Business Journal

Ekos launches all-in-one platform that connects brewers directly with customers

Charlotte startup Ekos recently rolled out its latest effort to streamline operations for craft brewers. Ekos Order Hub, which launched in September, is a digital portal that lets bars, restaurants and distributors order from local brewers through an online system. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Josh McKinney said the platform helps streamline communication with suppliers, reduce order errors and provide more accurate order information and delivery dates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy