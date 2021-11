PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 have six new free games for the month of November, including a cult-classic RPG. More specifically, since its announcement, and especially since the free games went live on Tuesday, subscribers have been gushing about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, a 2020 remaster of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, a fantastic RPG that many RPG fans will remember playing back in 2012 when it released. According to subscribers, the title has triggered the nostalgia of simpler times, while others are just simply excited to get lost in its vast world again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO