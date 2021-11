Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the men and women in uniform who have served our great country throughout its history. Beginning in 1775 when soldiers fought to gain independence and first establish the United States of America, across the battlefields of World Wars I and II, Korea and Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and in the ongoing Global War on Terrorism, our servicemembers have bravely fought when their country asked.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO