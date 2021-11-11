CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Become a Service Provider for Children and Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Alta California Regional Center is looking for individuals or businesses interested in a rewarding career supporting children and adults with developmental disabilities in South Lake Tahoe and Truckee. In California, as in other states, large...

Romesentinel.com

Grant to fund fitness programs for children with disabilities

UTICA — Upstate Cerebral Palsy has been awarded funding from the Edwin J. Wadas Foundation that will help support the athletic and fitness programs for children within the agency. Upstate Cerebral Palsy provides fitness programs to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) who receive services through the agency. The...
UTICA, NY
laconiadailysun.com

Court ruling brings critical services to young adult students with disabilities

GILFORD — For Lisa Verrill and her daughter Janessa, the first leg of a years-long quest ended Friday when the New Hampshire Superior Court ruled that young adults with developmental disabilities can now receive home and community services that have been denied because they are still in school. “I’m happy...
Houston Chronicle

Festival to provide health services in Conroe

Mobile literacy organization Children’s Books on Wheels will be hosting its third annual fall health and wellness festival Saturday, with the goal of providing education and services to those in need. The outdoor festival will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tamina Community Park in Conroe...
CONROE, TX
Bakersfield Channel

Nonprofit provides adaptive scuba experiences for disabled community

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — People flock to the water underneath the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach, Florida. The calming water is a stark contrast to the whirlwind the pandemic threw diver Wil Stanton's way. Out of it came Thresher Aquatics, a nonprofit driven to providing adaptive scuba experiences for...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Dallas News

Dallas nonprofit expands services for children with disabilities and their families

Most nonprofits, by definition and mission, focus exclusively on the recipients of their services without directing any resources to the caregivers who sacrifice so much to improve the lives of loved ones in need. However, Ability Connection, a 67-year-old Dallas-based nonprofit organization specializing in care for all types of intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently launched a new respite program for caregivers of children with disabilities between 10 and 17 years old, the most underserved age range in the special needs community. Called Camp Connections Respite, the program serves as a parents’ day/night out service and is funded by a grant provided by the Crystal Charity Ball.
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

The intellectual disability service system is collapsing | PennLive letters

Our General Assembly is mistreating people with intellectual disabilities by withholding financial resources that would provide the needed care. The state of Pennsylvania is fiscally responsible to provide these life-sustaining services. While our politicians argue over spending, our most vulnerable population is suffering. The intellectual disability service system is collapsing....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theredstonerocket.com

Materiel enterprise provides support for disabled workers

Army Materiel Command employees virtually celebrated National DisAbility Employment Awareness Month, recognizing the strength of diversity and discussing resources to support teammates. AMC Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Walt Duzzny spoke about the historical significance of this observance, noting how what started as a weeklong occasion in 1945 extended over...
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

Adults, not children, prefer friendly looking robots

Robots are occupying an increasingly prominent place in our society. How do we deal with this, and what is it that determines whether or not we trust these robots to carry out certain tasks and assume certain responsibilities? Sari Nijssen investigated the situations in which adults and children are inclined to ascribe human characteristics to a robot, and what consequences this has for our behavior. It seems that both adults and children are equally inclined to treat robots as a humans. Nijssen will receive her Ph.D. at Radboud University on 15 November.
ENGINEERING
UN News Centre

One in 10 children worldwide live with disabilities

Nearly 240 million children worldwide, or one in 10, live with disabilities and experience deprivation in indicators such as health, education and protection, according to a new report released by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday. The agency’s Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said the new research confirms what she...
HEALTH
warrencountyrecord.com

COVID vaccines become available for children

Federal regulators announced last week that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children ages 5-11, and local healthcare providers are beginning to offer the shot for kids. Warren County Health Department Director Stacey White said child vaccinations for COVID will be available in at least three locations by...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
kiowacountypress.net

Ways service dogs help people with disabilities

Service dogs help people with disabilities live full lives within their communities. While guide dogs might be the type of service dog most people are familiar with, there are so many other ways service dogs help people with disabilities. They can help alert people to sounds, detect seizures, and help with everyday tasks.
PETS
Union

Nursery Child Care Provider

Prerequisites: • Proof of 2 shot vaccination for Covid-19 virus. • Pass the paid for, Safe Gatherings Training - https://www.cnumc.org/safesanctuary • High school diploma or GED • 12 units of early childhood education, or equivalent • First Aid and CPR Certification • Previous job experience • Three references Hours: 9:30 am-12 noon Sundays, possibly staying until 1:30 when adult bible school is scheduled. Responsibilities: To provide a clean, safe and fun environment filled with lots of toys and books. Have the environment ready and inviting before parents and children arrive, i.e., making sure the lights, heat or A.C. in the church nursery are on. To take care of infants and toddlers while adults attend Sunday church services. Children would be from age 4 months to anywhere from 4-5 years old, depending on their readiness for NCUMC’s Bible school. To work with Bible school teacher to transition infants into that next level of church care. Communicate to the Pastor and SPRC the needs for a clean and safe nursery space. Maintain communication with families of children. Provide a discreet space for parents for their use in caring for infants, e.g., diapering, breastfeeding, or just sitting in a rocker to calm children. Maintain a Sign-In and Out-sheet for parents or guardians of children Keep track of hours worked and turn in a signed, monthly timesheet to the Church Treasurer’s In-Box. Official Covid-19 Mask to be worn all hours while working with children. Accountability: Accountable to the to the Director of Christian Education, the Staff-Parish Relations Committee and The Pastor. Hours: Part-time position of 10-20 hours per month. Salary: $15.00 hour. If you would like to be considered for this position, please send your resume or request an application to: (530) 265-2797 Kim NVUMC@nevadacitymethodist.com.
EDUCATION
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Local parents voice importance for vaccinating children against COVID-19

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Thanksgiving is now just eight days away and as the holiday season continues to approach, officials are urging parents to consider vaccinating their children before visiting any friends or family. This comes after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisers backed the Pfizer vaccine for children and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended vaccinating them...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Kokomo Perspective

Support for families coping with addicted adult children

Marilyn Alumbaugh was left feeling despair and hopelessness when her daughter became addicted to opioids. She prayed for guidance, for some type of support group in Kokomo that would help her with her troubles. One night, while working on a lesson plan for her students, a pop-up ad jumped onto...
KOKOMO, IN
fox10phoenix.com

One Step Beyond hockey program helps adults with disabilities learn skills

PHOENIX - An Arizona non-profit is looking to bridge the gap for adults with disabilities by helping them build the skills they need to find jobs through recreation programs. This week was a return for the organization's hockey team since the pandemic and practice has begun for the One Step Coyotes. The team is learning skills on the rink that translate to their everyday life.
PHOENIX, AZ
cbslocal.com

Medicaid Increases Announced For Home & Community Based Service Providers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Monday announced Medicaid rate increases for home and community-based services (HCBS) providers. Those providers received a 10 percent match in spending from the American Rescue Plan Act to strengthen HCBS services over the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s budget bill for the...
HEALTH

