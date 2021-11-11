Become a Service Provider for Children and Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Prerequisites: • Proof of 2 shot vaccination for Covid-19 virus. • Pass the paid for, Safe Gatherings Training - https://www.cnumc.org/safesanctuary • High school diploma or GED • 12 units of early childhood education, or equivalent • First Aid and CPR Certification • Previous job experience • Three references Hours: 9:30 am-12 noon Sundays, possibly staying until 1:30 when adult bible school is scheduled. Responsibilities: To provide a clean, safe and fun environment filled with lots of toys and books. Have the environment ready and inviting before parents and children arrive, i.e., making sure the lights, heat or A.C. in the church nursery are on. To take care of infants and toddlers while adults attend Sunday church services. Children would be from age 4 months to anywhere from 4-5 years old, depending on their readiness for NCUMC’s Bible school. To work with Bible school teacher to transition infants into that next level of church care. Communicate to the Pastor and SPRC the needs for a clean and safe nursery space. Maintain communication with families of children. Provide a discreet space for parents for their use in caring for infants, e.g., diapering, breastfeeding, or just sitting in a rocker to calm children. Maintain a Sign-In and Out-sheet for parents or guardians of children Keep track of hours worked and turn in a signed, monthly timesheet to the Church Treasurer’s In-Box. Official Covid-19 Mask to be worn all hours while working with children. Accountability: Accountable to the to the Director of Christian Education, the Staff-Parish Relations Committee and The Pastor. Hours: Part-time position of 10-20 hours per month. Salary: $15.00 hour. If you would like to be considered for this position, please send your resume or request an application to: (530) 265-2797 Kim NVUMC@nevadacitymethodist.com.

