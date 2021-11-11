CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyperoxaemia and Hypoxaemia are Associated With Harm in Patients With ARDS

Medscape News
 6 days ago

Andrew J. Boyle; David N. Holmes; Jonathan Hackett; Susanna Gilliland; Michael McCloskey; Cecilia M. O'Kane; Paul Young; Stefania Di Gangi; Daniel F. McAuley. Background: Oxygen therapy is routinely administered to mechanically ventilated patients. However, there remains uncertainty about the optimal oxygen titration target in patients with the acute respiratory distress syndrome...

www.medscape.com

contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

High-Dose Marine Omega-3s Raise Risk for Atrial Fibrillation

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. This is Dr JoAnn Manson, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. I'd like to talk with you about a recent report in Circulation: a meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials of the marine omega-3 fatty acids and risk for atrial fibrillation (AF). The report was led by Dr Baris Spencer from Geneva, Switzerland, and by Dr Christine Albert at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. I'd like to acknowledge that I was also a co-author of this report and that it included the vitamin D and omega-3 trial VITAL, of which I am a principal investigator, and Dr Christine Albert is the principal investigator of the ancillary study, Vital Rhythm, which included AF endpoints.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Clinicians response to patients' emotions is associated with visit length

Beach et al evaluated the association of clinician responses to patient emotions during a clinic visit. Researchers audio-recorded 41 clinicians with 342 unique patients as part of the maRIPOHSA (Maximizing Respect and Improving Patient Outcomes in HIV and Substance Abuse) Study. They classified physicians' responses to patient emotions as either providing space or reducing space for patients to elaborate on their emotions.
HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Depression and Anxiety in IBD Patients Associated with Vascular Barrier

Research from Italy has found a possible link between depression and anxiety in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients and the vascular barrier in the brain. The study published in the journal Science describes the gut-brain axis response to inflammation and its relationship to psychiatric illness. While previous research has shown...
MENTAL HEALTH
neurology.org

Decrease in Serum Anti-MAG Autoantibodies Is Associated With Therapy Response in Patients With Anti-MAG Neuropathy

Methods As of January 29, 2020, we used anti-myelin-associated glycoprotein-related search strings in the Medline database to identify studies that provided information on anti-MAG immunoglobulin M (IgM) autoantibodies and clinical outcomes during immunotherapies. The relative change in anti-MAG IgM titers, paraprotein levels, or total IgM was determined before, during, or posttreatment, and the patients were assigned to “responder,” “nonresponder,”’ or “acute deteriorating” category depending on their clinical response to treatment. The studies were qualified as “supportive” or “not supportive” depending on the percentage of patients exhibiting an association between relative change of anti-MAG antibody titers or levels and change in clinical outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Oral health in HIV+ population

Pushpa Pandiyan, associate professor of biological sciences in the School of Dental Medicine, and a team of researchers have been working to discover the cause behind residual systemic inflammation and dysfunction of the oral cavity in people living with HIV. Their study, "Oral immune dysfunction is associated with the expansion of FOXP3+PD-1+Amphiregulin+ T cells during HIV infection" was recently published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Prevalence of oropharyngeal dysphagia in geriatric patients and real-life associations with diseases and drugs

Risk factors for oropharyngeal dysphagia (OD) in elderly patients are mainly central nervous system (CNS) and structural organic diseases or presbyphagia. We analysed the OD prevalence and association of OD with multimorbidity and polypharmacy using real-life data to complete this spectrum, with a focus on further and iatrogenic risk. This was a cross-sectional retrospective study based on a random sample of 200 patients admitted to a geriatric hospital. Data analysis included diagnoses, the detailed list of drugs, and an intense clinical investigation of swallowing according to Stanschus to screen for OD in each patient. The mean patient age was 84"‰Â±"‰6.5Â years. The prevalence of OD was 29.0%, without an effect of age, but a higher rate was found in men and in nursing home residents and an elevated risk of pneumonia. OD risk was slight in diabetes mellitus and COPD, and pronounced in CNS diseases. A relevant OD association was found, even after adjusting for CNS diseases, with antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, anti-Parkinson drugs, antidepressants, and antiepileptics. Further risk of OD was found with beta-blockers, alpha-blockers, opioids, antiemetics, antivertiginosa or antihistamines, metoclopramide, domperidone, anticholinergics, loop diuretics, urologics, and ophthalmics. From real-life data in patients with and without CNS diseases, we identified drug groups associated with a risk of aggravating/inducing OD. Restrictive indications for these drugs may be a preventative contribution, requiring implementation in dysphagia guidelines and an integrative dysphagia risk scale that considers all associated and cumulative medication risks in addition to diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Association Between Cognitive Trajectories and Disability Progression in Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Longitudinal cognitive trajectories in multiple sclerosis are heterogeneous and difficult to measure....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Diffuse Prothrombotic Syndrome After ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 Vaccine Administration

Nicole Ceschia; Valentina Scheggi; Anna Maria Gori; Angela Antonietta Rogolino; Francesca Cesari; Betti Giusti; Franco Cipollini; Niccolò Marchionni; Brunetto Alterini; Rossella Marcucci. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia is emerging as one of the most relevant side effects of adenoviral-based vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019. Given the novelty...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

The Importance of Neuroimaging in Dementia Treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sparked quite a controversy in June when it bestowed marketing approval on Biogen's Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer disease. Aduhelm is the first therapy to target the underlying disease process of Alzheimer by reducing amyloid beta plaque in the brain, a hallmark of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

My New Patient Was Taking 43 Prescription Drugs

"Hello, Dr Williams. We have a new admission to the facility from the medical center and I need you to approve the orders." Allison was the new admission. Until recently, she had been a resident at another chronic care facility. But a few days earlier, she had been transferred to the local hospital for altered mental status that was probably related to inappropriate polypharmacy. She required long-term care, primarily for bipolar illness. After she was stabilized at the hospital, she was transferred to my facility.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Targeting Oncostatin M Curbs Chronic Itch in Mice

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) – Targeting the cytokine oncostatin M (OSM) with an experimental inhibitor reduced inflammation and itch in mouse models of psoriasis and chronic itch, suggesting a similar approach might work in humans, researchers say. "OSM was already known (to be) produced by the body's immune system, but...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Neurogranin as a Novel Biomarker in Alzheimer's Disease

Luisa Agnello, PhD; Caterina Maria Gambino, PhD; Bruna Lo Sasso, PhD; Giulia Bivona, MD; Salvatore Milano, BS; Anna Maria Ciaccio; Tommaso Piccoli, MD; Vincenzo La Bella, MD; Marcello Ciaccio, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Background: In this study, we investigated the possible role of 2 novel biomarkers of synaptic damage, namely,...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Diabetes Distress Is About the Person Not Just the Numbers

‘Look at the person not the numbers’ when caring for people with diabetes say experts who highlight how managing diabetes-related mental health issues should put the person’s agenda before that of the healthcare professional. Dr Anne Kilvert, consultant physician, Northamptonshire Community Diabetes Team, presented a workshop at the 2021 Diabetes...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
SCIENCE

