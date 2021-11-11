2021 Midwestern State women’s basketball season preview – November 10, 2021
M.J. Baird previews the season for the 2021 MSU women’s basketball team.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
M.J. Baird previews the season for the 2021 MSU women’s basketball team.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.comhttps://www.texomashomepage.com
Comments / 0