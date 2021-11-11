Head Coach Matt Daniel and the Arkansas State women’s basketball program will join fans and their families at the Lost Pizza Co. on Hilltop for Pizza With The Pack. New to the A-State women’s basketball program, Pizza with the Pack gives fans the opportunity to chat with the team, win prizes, find out the latest on the team from Coach Daniel and enjoy pizza from Lost Pizza. At the end of the event, Daniel will open the floor to questions.

