CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
unipanthers.com

Panthers open at home against #9 Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - The Panthers will play their first, regular-season women's basketball game at the McLeod Center on Sunday afternoon.The game will be a test for the Panthers who will take on the No. 9 team in the nation, the Iowa Hawkeyes. After getting a win on the road...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern State#Previews#Weather#Msu#Texomashomepage Com
Kait 8

Arkansas State women’s basketball will hold “Pizza With The Pack” in November & December

Head Coach Matt Daniel and the Arkansas State women’s basketball program will join fans and their families at the Lost Pizza Co. on Hilltop for Pizza With The Pack. New to the A-State women’s basketball program, Pizza with the Pack gives fans the opportunity to chat with the team, win prizes, find out the latest on the team from Coach Daniel and enjoy pizza from Lost Pizza. At the end of the event, Daniel will open the floor to questions.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Mikulasikova paces No. 17 Ohio State women to 86-48 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova tied her career high, scoring 19 points to pace the Ohio State women, tied at No. 17 in the rankings, to an 86-48 victory over Norfolk State. Eleven of 12 Buckeyes scored, with Taylor Mikesell coming off the bench to drain four 3-pointers and add 12 points. Jacy Sheldon […]
OHIO STATE
hawkcentral.com

Iowa women's basketball: No. 11 Hawkeyes surge past Northern Iowa for first road win

For all the buzz and hype that surround in-state matchups, the Hawkeyes quickly removed any suspense from Sunday's showdown in Cedar Falls. No. 11 Iowa surged ahead with a strong first quarter, then held strong defensively for an 82-61 win over Northern Iowa at McLeod Center. It was a nice first road test the Hawkeyes (3-0) passed with relative ease.
IOWA STATE
Williston Daily Herald

Two Williston football players named to All-WDA

Two players from the Williston High School football were named to the WDA All-Conference Team. Isiah St. Romain, a sophomore wide receiver, and Jorden Vachal, a senior defensive lineman, were the players who received the honors. Junior Kadin Finders and senior Jasper LaDue received honorable mentions. All names are spelled...
WILLISTON, ND
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy