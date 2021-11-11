Through Our Eyes: Crooked Tree Painters' Studio Exhibition

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday lamented new data showing American drug overdose deaths topped 100,000 annually for the first time, saying that "we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country." More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the...
WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after he posted an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden. The House voted 223-207, with only two Republicans voting in favor of the censure — Reps. Adam Kinzinger...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
The drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to expand emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine booster to all people ages 18 and older. Moderna's booster shot is authorized for people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities and adults with underlying medical conditions...
Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a motion on Wednesday to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and waived his right to an arraignment. Bannon was indicted last week by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he did not appear for a scheduled deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Health authorities in Arkansas said on Monday they would broaden eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults, as a growing list of state and local officials look for ways to accelerate third doses in hopes of heading off a potential new wave of the virus. "For Pfizer and...
