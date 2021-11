In the upcoming Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, a former felon who feels trapped in the titular Kingstown, Michigan by inertia and lack of opportunity. A prison town, Kingstown primarily serves as a place that was built to support seven prisons in a ten-mile radius. Mike might be dubbed the so-called "mayor" of Kingstown, but he wasn’t exactly elected; he gets stuff done nevertheless, like smuggling drugs behind bars. Recently, he's also gotten himself involved in some dirty business with a prisoner named Milo (The Wire's Aidan Gillen), his stripper girlfriend, and $200,000 buried in the forest.

