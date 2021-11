Join the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and PNC Bank for the Inner Harbor Ice Rink’s opening day November 12, 2021 at 5PM. After being away for a year, the rink is back and better than ever! Hot chocolate, festive cupcakes, and a jamming DJ will also be apart of this Friday’s fun, along with opening remarks from Baltimore City’s Mayor Brandon Scott. The first 100 kids will skate for free at this Friday’s opening, so put on your coats and join us for a fun night skating on the Baltimore waterfront.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO