The creative team behind the WNUF Halloween Special is back with another blend of spooky nostalgic fun. Co-written by Jimmy George and Chris LaMartina who also directs, What WHAT HAPPENS NEXT WILL SCARE YOU is a quirky horror anthology that feels like going trick or treating through a spooky neighborhood with your hipster friends. A group of internet journalists are tasked with creating a listicle of the 13 scariest viral videos. Those with the best finds get to keep their jobs and those without, … well let’s just say ghosts aren’t the only threats lurking in this writer’s room. More Creepshow than V/H/S, this short and sweet film is a delightful mix of unsettling vignettes with a tongue in cheek framing device that keeps the tone light and playful.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO