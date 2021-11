I was disappointed to read in the weekend edition (Oct. 30) the section on the haunted institution graveyard. I was one of the co-chairs of the Remembering With Dignity project to restore graveyards around the state of Minnesota. At the time, thousands of institutionalized persons had been buried without stones or names. One of the sites at Rochester is yet unknown. Thanks to RWD and local efforts, one site has been restored with gravestones with names of the deceased.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO