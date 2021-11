The Chicago Bulls notched another quality win Wednesday at the United Center, moving to 8-3 with a 117-107 over the Dallas Mavericks. 1. The Mavericks missed 10 of their first 12 field-goal attempts (and seven of their first eight 3-pointers), while the Bulls got off to a scorching start, building a lead that swelled as high as 11 points. But the Mavericks hung around with the help of 12-for-13 free-throw shooting — the Bulls placed them in the bonus quickly — and closed the period on a 14-6 run with Luka Dončić off the floor to lead 33-32 after one.

