When it comes to forward Matt Alvaro, the term “200-foot player” is used a lot. As if to say, Alvaro makes impact plays the entire length of the rink. For the Komets, he's got a team-leading four goals, and assisted on another, in eight games. His abilities in his own zone have helped Fort Wayne to the No. 2-ranked defense (2.38 goals against per game), as it's started the season 6-1-1.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO