Festival

Thanksgiving Day 2021 store closures

By KOMO News Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Thanksgiving is still several weeks away, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Many retailers were forced...

Walmart Black Friday sales start online tonight, in stores this Friday

The day after Election Day marks the official start of the holiday shopping season with retail behemoth Walmart launching the first of three Black Friday Deals for Days sales. Walmart's deals will go live online at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the sales in stores in northern Ohio at 5 a.m. Friday — some three weeks before Black Friday.
Editorial | Store closures on Thanksgiving should be standard

Many companies, including major retailers like Walmart and chain grocery stores like Aldi, will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. Giant Eagle joined them on Wednesday, announcing its closure as a “thank you” to employees after another pandemic year. The first thing that comes to mind as a consumer might be...
Sedalia Stores (So Far) That Will NOT Be Open Thanksgiving Day 2021

In year's past, it's seemed like stores have been open earlier and earlier to accommodate Black Friday shoppers. Heck, wasn't there a year there where Black Friday started at like, 6 p.m. Thanksgiving? Well, that's not the case since the pandemic. Stores that were open all the time on Thanksgiving, like Wal Mart, are opting out. So I did a quick little search and decided to lay it out for you. What's going to be closed this year, and what's going to be open? Some places are a little surprising, what they chose to do. Of course, these are just the big chain stores - the local shops and restaurants will make their own calls on when they're going to be open for business.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2021: Many offer takeout, dine-in menus

Woman invites those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving dinner by drawing them at her table. "If anyone is alone today and feeling lonely, you are invited to my Thanksgiving dinner," Jessica Kantrowitz wrote on Twitter. "I made lemon & rosemary turkey. Tell me your hair & eye color & what you’re bringing, & I’ll draw you in."
Festival
Society
Walmart
Coronavirus
Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
Best Buy releases Black Friday deals

Black Friday is coming early this year to Best Buy shoppers when a four-day sale kicks off Tuesday. This is the second year in a row that the Minneapolis-based retailer has announced a preview of Black Friday sale prices in October, said USA Today. Last year, the sale began Oct. 8, ahead of the Amazon Prime sale.
Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
McDonald's is returning the Egg McMuffin to its original price

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match. On Thursday, McDonald's will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents during breakfast hours (6 am to 10:30 am). The promotion will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app as the restaurant looks to boost its nationwide rewards program.
Shop small businesses to avoid supply chain issues this holiday season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the threat of supply chain issues causing delays for Christmas gifts, there’s a push to support small businesses. Kelly Adamson, Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, always advocates for shopping small. “You spend your dollars here and a majority of your dollars then stay in your...
