Thanksgiving Day 2021 store closures

In year's past, it's seemed like stores have been open earlier and earlier to accommodate Black Friday shoppers. Heck, wasn't there a year there where Black Friday started at like, 6 p.m. Thanksgiving? Well, that's not the case since the pandemic. Stores that were open all the time on Thanksgiving, like Wal Mart, are opting out. So I did a quick little search and decided to lay it out for you. What's going to be closed this year, and what's going to be open? Some places are a little surprising, what they chose to do. Of course, these are just the big chain stores - the local shops and restaurants will make their own calls on when they're going to be open for business.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO