Cheap Seat Stiff: Game Four

Monday night’s game was just another ho hum performance for the best player in the NBA. When the buzzer sounded, Nikola Jokić had accumulated 35 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists in a 111-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Denver Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back, and it’s fair to cut the team some slack for this particular L. Following a five game winning streak at home, the Nuggets traveled to Dallas on Monday and suited just 11 players. Among the absences were big men Vlatko Čančar, Zeke Nnaji and Petr Cornelie. Oh, and Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Michael Porter Jr., Denver’s starting perimeter trio, were all absent as well.
