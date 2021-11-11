Cheap Seat Stiff: Game Four

Since being 4-4, the Denver Nuggets have ripped off three straight wins. What has been the biggest contributor to their success during this early winning streak?. Tommy Knowlton (@TommyKnow303): It’s been a combination of great defense and timely baskets. Even without some of their stars playing, you can tell they believe they are a championship contender. That belief has been a massive contributor to their success because they now realize if they want to win a championship, they need to be a top 10 defensive team. Everybody is buying in to Malone's scheme right now and this might be the best stretch of defense I’ve seen out of them in a decade.

