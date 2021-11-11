CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheap Seat Stiff: Game Four

 6 days ago

Yes, it was against a bad Pacers team. So what? This team was missing the league MVP and their other top two players. It was a gutsy win by an undermanned squad, and you always take that!. But tonight was all about The Thrill. What a game by no....

A Stiff Conversation | Chick N’ Nuggets

In this episode, Jena is joined by long time Denver Stiffs writer, Gordon Gross and one of the newest members of the Stiffs, Asher Levy. The group reviews the last few games and dives into the Nuggets best win of the season against the Miami Heat. And of course the altercation that took place between Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic towards the end of the game.
Recap: Nuggets win their third straight as Barton drops 30

The Denver Nuggets tallied their third straight win tonight beating the Indiana Pacers 101-98. The Denver defense came to play again as the held yet another opponent under 100 points. This is a talented offensive group in Indiana and even without Denver’s usual stars, their defense remained steady and it was the key to victory tonight.
Preview: Jokic returns as Denver hosts Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks

The Denver Nuggets are riding the mile-high wave after a shorthanded win on Wednesday. Now, the Atlanta Hawks come to town who are normally a very dangerous team but they are struggling at the moment. They are losers of five straight and seven of their last eight games. What used to be a very potent offense last season is now scuffling. They are 19th in the league in PPG at 107, but Denver is 26th at 102 a game.
Watch: Will Barton scores 30 points, hits game-deciding shot in Nuggets win over Pacers

It took awhile, but it seems like the Q score for Will Barton among Denver Nuggets fans is finally where it needs to be. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets needed a savior. Without Nikola Jokić due to a one-game suspension, Michael Porter Jr. due to an ambiguous back injury, and Jamal Murray to recovery from ACL surgery, there were legitimate questions about whether the Nuggets could score 90 points tonight. Denver’s offense has been subpar to start the year, and that was before Jokić, the reigning MVP, was forced to sit.
2021 Denver Stiffs early November roundtable

Since being 4-4, the Denver Nuggets have ripped off three straight wins. What has been the biggest contributor to their success during this early winning streak?. Tommy Knowlton (@TommyKnow303): It’s been a combination of great defense and timely baskets. Even without some of their stars playing, you can tell they believe they are a championship contender. That belief has been a massive contributor to their success because they now realize if they want to win a championship, they need to be a top 10 defensive team. Everybody is buying in to Malone's scheme right now and this might be the best stretch of defense I’ve seen out of them in a decade.
Denver Nuggets Film Friday: This is the Will Barton we’ve been waiting for

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland comments on special relationship he shares with Will Barton

We have officially entered the Bones Hyland era, Denver Nuggets fans. Now that Hyland is in the rotation and playing every night, he has truly emerged as a fan favorite. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he perfected his role as a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. A few games ago, however, Hyland was struggling to find his rhythm offensively. Against the Houston Rockets, he shot 1-7 from the field in his 15 minutes. According to a tweet from Altitude’s Katy Winge while covering that game, Will Barton took it amongst himself to lift Hyland’s spirits during a timeout. Hyland retweeted Winge’s report later that night in order to give fans a glimpse into the developing relationship between he and the longest tenured Nugget.
Preview: The Nuggets tango with shorthanded Blazers as they seek 5th straight win

The Denver Nuggets are currently riding high on a four game winning streak; including a win without Nikola Jokic over the Indiana Pacers. Now they seek their fifth straight against their rivals, the Portland Trailblazers. They have been middling so far this season under new head coach Chauncey Billups. They’re currently 6-7, despite Damian Lillard playing some of the worst basketball of his career. He’s averaging a (for him) modest 20 points per game on an abysmal 38% from the field, and 26.8% from beyond the arc.
Preview: Denver Nuggets look to extend winning streak against Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets (9-4) were in an early slump to start the season, but they’ve ripped off four straight wins. They’ll be looking to make it a clean six in a row tonight against the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on the road. Denver won the lone matchup between these two squads last season, and you have to go back to the 2018-19 season to find a matchup between these two squads where Denver won multiple games in a row in the series.
Recap: Nikola Jokic and Bones Hyland are immaculate as Nuggets bash Blazers in blowout win for their fifth straight

Will Barton did not play tonight. The Nuggets were down their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th best players. Yet they kicked the Blazers teeth in; who in fairness were missing Dame, but they would’ve won this game either way. Nikola Jokic had a masterclass, Bones Hyland had his best game as a pro, and the bench wasn’t abysmal! In fact the team as a whole had their best offensive game of their season; having the highest scoring game of the season, and shooting 47.5% from 3. Just a great game and immaculate vibes. Oh, they also got the Munder.
Nuggets go on a 4 game winning streak at home

After the Nuggets get their 4th straight win of the homestead, there is so much to celebrate with this team and we definitely did in this episode of the Chick N’ Nuggets podcast. Bizzy Bones and the entire Nuggets team have put on a show since getting back from Memphis....
Recap: Denver Nuggets fall to the Dallas Mavericks on the road

The Monday night matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks started out hot and fast with the two sides combining for 32 points in the first six minutes of the game and knotted at 16. Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic were trading back and forth for the first nine minutes until Jokic went to the bench en route to another triple-double with nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Following a traveling violation by Bones Hyland with two seconds left in the quarter, Jalen Brunson gave the Mavericks a 35-32 lead heading into the second quarter from deep 3-point range.
Joy has returned to Denver basketball

The Denver Nuggets are back. Missing three starters of their own, the Nuggets ran the Portland Trailblazers (sans Damian Lillard) off the court by 29 points. Nikola Jokic had a near-triple-double in just three quarters of work, but even that wasn’t the biggest story. Denver’s bench - justifiably maligned all season as it had posted the fifth-worst point total of any team’s bench unit - has exploded this week into a bounty of production. The Nuggets won without Jokic earlier in the week as he served a one-game suspension, and now sit at 9-4 on the season and in first place in the division.
Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
Stat of the Week: There is no comparison for what Nikola Jokić is doing

Monday night’s game was just another ho hum performance for the best player in the NBA. When the buzzer sounded, Nikola Jokić had accumulated 35 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists in a 111-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Denver Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back, and it’s fair to cut the team some slack for this particular L. Following a five game winning streak at home, the Nuggets traveled to Dallas on Monday and suited just 11 players. Among the absences were big men Vlatko Čančar, Zeke Nnaji and Petr Cornelie. Oh, and Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Michael Porter Jr., Denver’s starting perimeter trio, were all absent as well.
