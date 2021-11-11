Tencent says Beijing likely to support metaverse – as long as it obeys China rules

Next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics will be a carbon-neutral event, the Chinese government has pledged.China’s ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said “all the venues will use renewable energy, and ice making technology will produce almost zero emissions, both the first time in history”.“80% of the venues and facilities in the Beijing competition zone are from the 2008 Summer Olympics,” he tweeted.Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, chai of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, praised the efforts of organisers to deliver the promise of holding a carbon-neutral event during a virtual press conference.The IOC held...

