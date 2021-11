Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. The fraternity is building a new facility geared towards mentoring young men of Montgomery. The previous facility needed to be replaced because of its age and cost for yearly repairs. The fraternity has multiple age groups for potential mentees to continue their mentorship as they get older. The new facility will have a tutoring area and a computer lab for the young men in the program.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO