In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the team is getting good goaltending from Mikko Koskinen and they’re apparently going to keep riding the netminder until he proves that they shouldn’t. Is that the right move both short-term and long-term? Discussion about the Oilers’ power play is everywhere, and Connor McDavid getting calls is front and center in that conversation. Finally, how long is the leash for Kailer Yamamoto? He got his first goal of the season, but can he continue to push forward?

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO